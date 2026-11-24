LaLiga discloses cyberattack which exposed fan data after attackers accessed a platform used to provide supporter services

The breach affected registered users of LaLiga and some affiliated clubs, though the competition and core systems were unaffected

Authorities and impacted clubs have been notified while investigators determine the scope of the stolen data and potential risks

LaLiga, the top men's professional football league in Spain, and one of the five biggest football leagues in the world, has confirmed it suffered a cyberattack in which it apparently lost fan data.

The organization issued a notice on its website, saying that between November 14 and 16 2026, “a cybercriminal gained unauthorized access” to a technology platform used to provide services to fans.

From there, they extracted personal data belonging to users registered with both La Liga, and some of the clubs that operate within.

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La Liga moves in to protect its data

The organization did not say who the attackers were, which services exactly they compromised, or how. It said that the source of the access was identified by La Liga’s security team on November 16, and that all necessary measures to contain it were implemented that day. Data extraction was stopped, and the attacker blocked.

“The incident was limited to this platform and did not affect LALIGA's other systems or the running of the competition,” the organization said. Whoever the attackers were, they had unabated access for roughly two days, which is more than enough time to exfiltrate a serious amount of data. Unfortunately, we don’t know how many fans are affected, or what the nature of the stolen files are.

Chances are, even La Liga does not know at this point, since investigations into data breaches usually take weeks, if not months. Usually, when threat actors make these smash-and-grabs, they walk away with customer names, email addresses, and often postal addresses and phone numbers. If customers made any purchases, they might also nab purchase history and related data. Payment information is usually not stored in the same place as this information and is usually not at risk.

“Since then, LALIGA has been analyzing the platform's activity to determine the full extent of the incident. It has also strengthened system monitoring to detect any further attack attempts and ensure the highest possible level of security for LALIGA's digital services,” the organization said.

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Together with England’s Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, and France's Ligue 1, La Liga features the Old Continent’s most prominent clubs and attracts some of the world’s biggest audiences and commercial revenue.

Clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Atletico Madrid, play in La Liga and some of the world’s greatest football stars spent their careers there: Messi (Barcelona), Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), and many others

Following the discovery, La Liga reported the incident to the country’s data watchdog (Data Protection Agency - AEPD) and filed a report with the National Police’s Central Cybercrime Unit, which is said to now be investigating the attack.

Affected clubs were also notified, the organization said, without detailing which clubs that are.

Threat actors often target big football clubs. For example, in 2019, Leicester City disclosed a breach of its online merchandise store which exposed customer personal and payment card information, including card security codes. A year later, Manchester United suffered a breach that disrupted its internal systems and back in 2024, Paris Saint-Germain, France’s number one club, said it detected unauthorized attempts targeting its online ticketing system.

While personal information, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth, was potentially exposed, the club said there was no evidence of data extraction. The same year, Bologna FC fell victim to a ransomware attack in which threat actors exfiltrated corporate information.

So far, no groups claimed responsibility for the breach at La Liga, and the data has not yet surfaced on the dark web. As usual, football fans are advised to be careful with incoming emails and other forms of communication.

Via BleepingComputer

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