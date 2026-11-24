Watch Davis Finals 2026 live streams, as the tennis season comes to a close in Bologna, Italy, with the traditional team event closer. Hosts Italy are the three-time defending champions, but will be without the injured Jannik Sinner, while Carlos Alcaraz's Spain and Alexander Zverev's Germany complete the favorites lineup in the eight-team event.

Italy captain Filippo Volandri made a late change to his squad, dropping doubles specialist Simone Bolelli in favor of Matteo Berrettini, who was crucial to the country's 2025 victory that also came without Sinner. Top-ranked singles star Flavio Cobolli has struggled for form in recent weeks, while there are rumors of a rift between Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti behind the scenes.

Spain come into the finals with an impressive roster. Fresh from beating Zverev in the final of the ATP Finals, Alcaraz is on a 13-match winning run, while 20-year-old Rafael Jódar has enjoyed a breakthrough year on tour. Marcel Granollers is also ranked in the top 10 for doubles.

Zverev will be looking to lead Germany to a first Davis Cup title since 1993. The third seeds are also backed up by a top 10 doubles duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz who play together all year round and provide a vital backstop.

The Germans will face Great Britain in the first round. British captain Leon Smith has announced he will step down as skipper after nearly 17 years at the helm and his charges will want to wave the Scot off on a high. Arthur Fery reached the Wimbledon semi-final, while doubles duo Henry Patten and Neal Skupski are ranked first and third respectively.

Keep an eye out, too, for fourth seeds Czechia. Jiří Lehečka and Jakub Menšík are ranked 14th and 15th in the world respectively and are the match for anyone. South Korea, Félix Auger-Aliassime's Canada and Austria complete the eight-team lineup.

Here's how to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2026 for FREE

In the UK, the Tennis Channel will be showing every match of the Davis Cup Finals 2026 live for free. The channel is now available via free streaming service PlutoTV (just sign up to watch).

BBC iPlayer (UK) and ORF On (Austria) will show their respective countries' matches for as long as they remain in the Davis Cup Finals 2026.

Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use Norton VPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.

Use a VPN to watch any Davis Cup Finals 2026 stream

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Davis Cup Finals 2026 on your usual subscription?

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2026.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Norton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the BBC iPlayer stream, select 'UK' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer's website and tune into Davis Cup Finals 2026.

🇺🇸 How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, Davis Cup Finals 2026 is being shown on the Tennis Channel.

A Tennis Channel subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month. New subscribers can get their first year for $77 for a limited time.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo. Both YouTube TV and Fubo come with free-trial options.

The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on).

Outside the US for this tournament? Use Norton VPN to unlock your stream of Davis Cup Finals 2026.

🇬🇧 How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

BBC iPlayer and the Tennis Channel are broadcasting the Davis Cup Finals 2026 in the UK.

As we've mentioned above, Great Britain's matches in the Finals will be shown live on BBC iPlayer for as long as they remain in the tournament.

If you want a more exhaustive service that includes every match, you'll need the Tennis Channel. This is available on free streaming service PlutoTV, which just requires a login to set up. You can also watch via Smart TV apps such as Samsung TV Plus, LG TV Plus, TCL, Hisense Vidaa and more.

Virgin Media TV customers can also access the Tennis Channel at no extra cost to their existing TV plan. Channel 542 is what you want.

Not in the UK right now? Use Norton VPN to access your usual tennis streams.

🇦🇺 How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Davis Cup Finals 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169.99 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the Davis Cup Finals and other tennis tournaments, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.

🇨🇦 How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2026 live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Davis Cup Finals 2026 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month.

Outside Canada while the Davis Cup Finals are on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2026 live streams anywhere else

In the Middle East, beIN Sports has the tennis live streams. In Subsaharan Africa SuperSport is the place to go.

In India and the subcontinent, it's VETO, while Bilibili in China and UNEXT in Japan are the most prominent broadcasters in Asia.

A handy list of broadcasters from all around the world is provided by tournament organizers here.

Away from home at the moment? Don't forget Norton VPN will give you access to your regular streaming service.

Davis Cup Finals 2026 Q&A

Who are the Davis Cup Finals 2026 seeds? Davis Cup Finals 2026 seeds 1. Italy

2. Spain

3. Germany

4. Czechia

What are Davis Cup Finals 2026 Finals teams? * Singles ranking / Doubles ranking in brackets Austria Jurij Rodionov (121 / N/A)

Lukas Neumayer (153 / 677)

Joel Schwärzler (169 / 476)

Neil Oberleitner (966 / 13)

Lucas Miedler (N/A / 16) Captain: Jürgen Melzer Canada Félix Auger-Aliassime (17 / 574)

Liam Draxl (165 / 417)

Alexis Galarneau (190 / 297)

Keegan Rice (614 / 1585)

Duncan Chan (672 / 250) Captain: Frank Dancevic Czechia Jiří Lehečka (14 / 361)

Jakub Menšík (15 / 579)

Tomáš Macháč (60 / 245)

Patrik Rikl (N/A / 36)

Adam Pavlásek (N/A / 41) Captain: Tomáš Berdych Germany Alexander Zverev (1 / 108)

Jan-Lennard Struff (39 / 214)

Yannick Hanfmann (67 / 281)

Kevin Krawietz (N/A / 11)

Tim Pütz (N/A / 12) Captain: Michael Kohlmann Great Britain Arthur Fery (32 / N/A)

Cameron Norrie (52 / N/A)

Henry Patten (N/A / 1)

Neal Skupski (N/A / 3) Captain: Leon Smith Italy Flavio Cobolli (6 / 363)

Luciano Darderi (21 / 191)

Lorenzo Musetti (27 / 213)

Matteo Berrettini (43 / 573)

Andrea Vavassori (597 / 7) Captain: Filippo Volandri South Korea Kwon Soon-woo (156 / N/A)

Chung Hyeon (607 / N/A)

Hong Seong-chan (800 / N/A)

Park Ui-sung (806 / 265)

Nam Ji-sung (929 / 123) Captain: Chung Jong-sam Spain Carlos Alcaraz (3 / N/A)

Rafael Jódar (10 / 357)

Daniel Mérida (42 / N/A)

Pedro Martínez (120 / 364)

Marcel Granollers (N/A / 6) Captain: David Ferrer

Who are the recent Davis Cup Finals champions? Recent Davis Cup Finals champions 2025 – Italy

2024 – Italy

2023 – Italy

2022 – Canada

2020/21 – Russian Tennis Federation

2019 – Spain

2018 – Croatia

2017 – France

2016 – Argentina

What is the Davis Cup Finals 2026 schedule? Schedule Tuesday, November 24

Czechia vs Canada | 4pm

Czechia vs Canada | 4pm Wednesday, November 25

Italy v South Korea | 4pm

Italy v South Korea | 4pm Thursday, November 26

Great Britain vs Germany | 10am

Austria vs Spain | 5pm

Great Britain vs Germany | 10am Austria vs Spain | 5pm Friday, November 27

Semi-final 1 | 4pm

Semi-final 1 | 4pm Saturday, November 28

Semi-final 2 | 12pm

Semi-final 2 | 12pm Sunday, November 29

Final | 3pm * All times local time Bologna CET. (-6 hours ET, -9 hours PT, -1 hour GMT, +10 hours AEDT)

How does the Davis Cup Finals 2026 work? Unlike last week's ATP Finals, the Davis Cup Finals is a straight knockout. Two countries face off in each tie. Each tie comprizes up to three matches, two singles followed by a deciding doubles rubber if the score stands at one victory each after the singles. The No.2-ranked players do battle first, followed by the No.1 singles. Then the doubles, if required.