Canva is giving users more control over how AI tools and AI generated content is viewed

Two new AI toggles allow users to either hide AI tools from the Canva designer, hide content detected as being AI generated from the Canva library, or both

Many Canva users have long been requesting the ability to toggle AI features and content

Canva has seen some fairly mixed feedback in its move to introduce more AI functionality to its creative design platform. The launch of Canva Craft — the platform’s very own AI image generator — was greeted by a torrent of complaints that the design library was immediately being flooded with AI slop.

Well, it appears that in a rare case of corporate cognition, the platform has decided to listen and has launched new ‘AI Controls’ to give users more control over the content they see.

“Whether you want to embrace the full power of our best-in-class AI, create everything yourself, or do a bit of both, the choice is yours,” the announcement says. “Switching between them is as simple as flicking a switch.”

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AI slop toggle now available on Canva

Whether you enjoy Canva’s AI tools or not, there is a level of control for everyone. If you don’t want to see the AI generation features in Canva’s design studio, you can now turn them off. If you don’t want to see any AI generated content in the Canva library, that can be turned off too.

Some of Canva’s AI powered tools, such as Background Remover and Magic Grab, will not be hidden when turning off AI generation features. According to Canva, “Since these tools only edit existing content rather than generate anything new, using them won't trigger an AI-generated content label. This means Canva won't add metadata identifying your design as AI-generated.”

While the new AI toggles go some way to placate the views of AI skeptics, Canva points out that it is unable to completely stop partially or wholly AI-generated content from showing up in the Canva library. The platform now identifies AI generated content across the library using the metadata of each image, but of course not all AI generated content carries an identifiable signature.

In response to a Reddit user asking why it isn’t possible to completely remove all AI content from view, the official Canva Reddit account said, “We do filter out all content we know to be AI-generated in search and recommendations, but we have more than 100 million pieces of content in our library, including from our Creators program.”

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“I hope you can understand that at our scale, we can't legally guarantee 100.00% perfect tagging across 100+ million pieces of content. That's why we have to legally call it 'see fewer'".

Other Reddit users have criticized the company for introducing AI tools that, in their view, make the platform worse, while simultaneously laying off over 22% of the Canva workforce — around 1,271 employees. The layoffs were not said to be AI related, but rather as part of a wider restructuring.

How do I turn off AI on Canva?

If you want to take control of how you use and view AI generated content on Canva, you can change your settings following the steps below. The settings can be changed across Canva Free and Canva Pro, with administrators able to make the same changes across managed accounts on Canva Business, Enterprise, Teams and Education.

To turn off generative AI tools on Canva:

Head to your Canva Profile

Click on Settings

Under Permissions there will be a switch to enable or disable generative AI features across Canva

To see less AI-generated content showing up in the Canva library:

Head to your Canva Profile

Click on ‘ Your account ’

’ Toggle the ‘AI Personalization’ switch to see fewer AI generated images in the content library

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