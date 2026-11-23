Cleverbridge discloses breach exposing payment card data, including card numbers, expiry dates, and CVV security codes

The incident affected customers who made purchases through the company's ecommerce and subscription platform

Users are urged to monitor card activity, consider replacing affected cards, and watch for phishing or fraud attempts

Cleverbridge has disclosed suffering a rather worrying cyberattack in which cybercriminals took, among other things, payment card data and CVV numbers (used to verify payment card transactions).

In a breach notification published on its website, Cleverbridge said it spotted the attack on November 4 2026 and immediately moved to address it. The company took down parts of its infrastructure, contained the incident, and launched an investigation. The analysis is still ongoing, it said, but preliminary results have shown payment card data that was stored on the platform was copied and taken away.

“We worked diligently to identify individuals whose personal information may have been involved and began notifying affected individuals on 20 November where appropriate,” Cleverbridge said.

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What is Cleverbridge and what happened to it?

Based in Germany, Cleverbridge operates a global ecommerce and payment platform that helps software and SaaS companies sell subscriptions. It handles payment processing, subscription management, taxes, billing, and other tasks across more than 240 markets, and servers a few major companies including Red Hat, Sony, Dassault Systemes, Dell, Malwarebytes, and Corel, with its platform having apparently processed more than $10 billion in transactions so far.

The breach notice does not mention a few key details. For example, we don’t know exactly how many records were taken. We also don’t know which card details were stolen, since the company is referring affected customers to their individual notifications for more details. We also don’t know if any of its large clients were affected, and in which measure.

“If you have purchased a product or service from one of the businesses supported by Cleverbridge, Cleverbridge may have processed or managed that transaction,” the notice reads.

The company also spoke briefly with BleepingComputer, confirming that customers who made purchases through Cleverbridge are affected.

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"Based on our investigation to date, the information involved includes the payment card details you used to make a purchase through Cleverbridge, notably your card number, expiry date, card security code (CVV/CVC)," the company told the publication. "Note however that no other personal data (for example your name, contact or billing details) were copied. The affected card ends in XXXX,” BleepingComputer wrote, stressing that it redacted the last four digits of the affected payment card.

Finally, we also don’t know who the threat actors are, how they managed to break in, or how long they dwelled inside Cleverbridge before being spotted and ousted.

Was Cleverbridge hit with ransomware?

Elsewhere in the notice, the company said this was not a ransomware attack since none of its systems were encrypted. However, major ransomware players such as ShinyHunters often skip the encryption part altogether and just focus on data theft and exfiltration. Apparently, it’s equally as lucrative while being faster and more simple to achieve.

So far, no threat actors claimed responsibility for the attack, and the data has not yet surfaced anywhere on the dark web.

Cleverbridge now recommends all users check their card statements carefully and notify their card issuer about any unrecognized transactions. “You may also wish to contact your card issuer to tell them about this incident and follow any advice they give, as they may decide to replace your card,” it said.

Finally, users are advised to follow best online security practices, remain vigilant, and be aware of possible phishing attempts. That means treating every incoming email as a potential attack, especially those claiming to be from Cleverbridge, and those carrying a threat or similar sense of urgency.

“Cleverbridge will never ask you for your card details, passwords, or security codes by email, phone, or text message,” the company concluded.

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