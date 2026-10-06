ASOS 'hacked' alert live — all the latest from security experts as customers receive threatening message

The online shopping giant ASOS has seemingly been hacked today, with customers receiving a threatening notification from the mobile app.

The message (titled "ASOS HACKED") was sent on Tuesday morning via a push alert in the ASOS app and security experts have told us that "the potential scope is significant". We've contacted ASOS, but so far it hasn't publicly commented on the issue.

You can follow all the latest developments live with us, including the latest advice on what you should do if you're one of the site's 17 million global customers...

Potential ASOS hack — the latest news