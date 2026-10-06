How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League clash

Scotland remain in contention for promotion to League A of the Nations League at the midway stage of the campaign. Sebastien Pocognoli's men sit third in Group B1, level on points with Slovenia in second place. With Switzerland seemingly on course to finish top, this clash in Glasgow will determine which of Scotland or Slovenia will be in pole position to enter the promotion/relegation play-offs.

These two teams faced off on matchday one, playing out a goalless draw in Ljubljana. Scotland were the better team after a wayward opening 25 minutes and would surely have won the match had Jan Oblak not been in such inspired form between the sticks for Slovenia. Since then, Scotland have lost 3-0 to Switzerland and beaten North Macedonia 2-0.

Pocognoli has made a broadly positive start to his tenure, but the interpretation would change if Scotland were to lose their final match of this international break. A win, on the other hand, would leave them well positioned ahead of meetings with North Macedonia and Switzerland next month.

Here's how to watch Scotland vs Slovenia from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Scotland vs Slovenia for free?

Yes. Scotland vs Slovenia will air for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland in the UK, with on-demand coverage also on the free-to-use streaming service BBC iPlayer.

Outside the UK? You can use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Slovenia for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Slovenia live streams

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How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Scotland vs Slovenia on Fox Soccer Plus and Fox One.

You can access Fox Soccer Plus on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game for Scotland.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream Scotland vs Slovenia for free.

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia live streams in the UK

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In the UK, you can watch Scotland vs Slovenia on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

BBC iPlayer will simulcast live coverage at the same time. All you need is a valid TV Licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) for an account.

On holiday outside the UK? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Scotland vs Slovenia.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Scotland vs Slovenia coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Scotland vs Slovenia in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial and you will be looking for the beIN Sports 1 channel.

Missing the game? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Scotland vs Slovenia start time? Scotland vs Slovenia kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, October 6. That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, October 7 in Australia.

What is the Scotland vs Slovenia head-to-head? Scotland and Slovenia have met six times in their history, with the Scots unbeaten against their upcoming opponents. In the six games, Scotland have won two and drawn four.