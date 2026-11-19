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The saving situation There seems to be some confusion over how saving works in GTA 6, so if you haven't started playing yet, it's probably worth getting a grip on what to expect. GTA 6 uses a mix of sporadic auto saves (ie, don't just rely on them), and manual saving. It'll auto save after every mission, or when you have some kind of big encounter in the open world (including if you get Wasted, or get arrested). But that's it. Otherwise, you need to manually save, and you only have 15 slots, so you won't be able to just constantly branch out into a new save slot so you can go back to any point. Oh, and most importantly, you can't save during missions. It seems that Rockstar wants you to have a fully immersive experience. It should support the console's Rest mode, saving where you are as long as no one else turns it on to play on their accounts, so that's your best bet if you need to take a break during a big scripted mission.

Surprise attack I'm not really sure how many cars to expect will have cats in, but it'll certainly an extra thrill to a tense getaway… If you steal a car with a cat inside in GTA 6, it will growl and try to attack you The cat will jump on Jason, forcing him to throw it out of the car https://t.co/Wr6QisquSENovember 18, 2026

An early loot tip This video gives a recommendation on a early impressive haul you'll want to pick up — including a collectible card that's worth loads a pawn shop. Something to keep in mind if you haven't started playing yet… GTA 6’S BEST EARLY-GAME LOOT SPOT?! 💰 $13K+ CASH 🃏 RARE COLLECTIBLE CARD Most players will walk right past this… 👀🔥 #GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/ed9dpqLtYkNovember 19, 2026

Games on film Unsurprisingly, given the graphical fidelity, it looks like people are really enjoying the game's Photo Mode. GTA 6 is a cinematographer simulator. here’s some shots i took in photo mode. the custom lighting and editing tools are so much fun to play with. https://t.co/aPHpMEFH1YNovember 19, 2026

Avoiding arrest You perhaps don't have to shoot your way out of every single encounter with the police. This video shows that stashing your guns away can diffuse the situation, if you want to go in more a simulation direction when you're playing. gta6unmoderated from r/GTA6unmoderated/comments/1xzs6hr/you_can_get_off_with_a_warning

Of course, none of that matters if the plane is simply too stubborn to explode… gta6unmoderated from r/GTA6unmoderated/comments/1xzu2pr/plane_crash_physics

Now that's what I call doggy paddle Videos with silly stuff are starting to appear, and this is easily one of my favorites. The good stuff lands about 18 seconds in. I guess Dogs can drive now ? from r/GTA6unmoderated

Crash course Someone did a comparison of a car crash in GTA 6 with a similar crash in GTA 4. I gotta say, I'm not against the zaniness of the GTA 4 physics! Sometimes you just want to exit the car really fast. GTA 6 vs GTA 4 car crash 18 years apart from r/GTA6

Let us know if you're seeing the framerate dips If you've been playing, are you experiencing the framerate dips? Let us know below!

Avoid the dead zones (Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation) One of the comments on the last tip says there's a much more pressing option to change if you want the game to feel more responsive: change the dead zones in the controller settings. Games tend to ignore the first little bit of motion you apply to the thumbsticks, because if they didn't, you'd get loads of annoying twitching when your thumbs move a little, and small mistakes while you correct your movement. This is the dead zone, and the larger the dead zone is, the more motion is ignored. Some people are saying the dead zone is too big by default in GTA 6, so you have to move the sticks a lot before the game responds, so it feels sluggish. You can change it, though, so maybe it's worth giving it try!

This isn't the same as the framerate dropping, but could be mistaken for it: one Reddit user says they stopped some choppiness by changing a few settings on their PS5. (Though I should note that if you turn off HDCP, you won't be able to use your PS5 for streaming or Blu-rays.) If you are on base PS5 and have issues with stuttering, clear the cache and turn off HDCP, it makes a massive difference from r/GTA6

PC vs console The performance question has even divided the PC community. Some are saying they're glad PC players will be getting a later more optimized version (they hope…), but others are pushing back and saying that it's not really a big concern given how revolutionary the world is. Decision to wait for PC release is looking pretty good now from r/pcmasterrace

Framerate frustrations? Speaking of motion, there is generally a bit of negative feedback early on to the game around the framerate dips. We knew Rockstar Games was aiming for 30fps even on PS5 Pro, but it looks like the game is regularly dipping below that on the base PS5 when there's action on-screen. And the action is the juice here, right?

To blur, or not to blur (Image credit: Rockstar Games) The first big tip: disable motion blur! Or… maybe not? This seems like it's going to be a debate early on. Quite a few people are recommending disabling motion blur to really be able to see the beauty of the game — but others are saying that keeping it on is essential on OLED TVs (which have pixels that refresh in a different way to LCD screens). DISABLE MOTION BLUR! from r/PS5pro