Workday study finds workers feel "stuck" in their roles due to lack of prospects

European markets have higher two-year retention job rate than the global average

But many workers say they feel less supported by their employers

Despite widespread promises that AI is going to make workers happier and more productive, new research has found many are feeling less confident in their future.

Workday's European Workforce Report found that across the continent, retention rates are rising, and in fact are higher than the global average - but AI may be having a more negative effect than leaders might think.

Although retention rates seem encouraging, the report found workers feel less supported by their employer, with many saying they feel underappreciated and even stuck in their current role with no chance of moving forward.

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Workday's report found every European market it analyzed has a higher two-year retention rate than the global average of 69.6%, with Germany leading the way at 78.8%.

Yet more than a third (34%) of workers in key markets including the UK, France, and Germany say they feel stuck in their current role due to a lack of prospects in a weak job market.

Many of these workers also said they feel less supported by their employers, with just over half (54%) saying they feel their employer cares about them as a person, compared with 59% globally.

Despite three-quarters (75%) of workers saying they know which skills they need to succeed, a much lower number (62%) say their employer is actually helping them build the skills they will need next.

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And despite most workers admitting they have received AI training from their employer, fewer than four in 10 in the UK (37%), France (36%), and Germany (39%) expect AI to create new opportunities in their careers.

Ironically, the study also found many job seekers are now using AI tools to look for a new role - with 84% admitting so - but only 34% said AI led them to apply for more jobs.

“Europe’s companies are holding on to their people, and on paper that looks like a strength,” said Angelique De Vries-Schipperijn, president, EMEA, Workday.

“But when a third of workers say they’re staying because they feel stuck, leaders should hear that as a warning. AI is hanging many jobs, and the people who stay need to see where they fit in what comes next.”

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