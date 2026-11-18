Attackers rapidly registered lookalike domains matching newly launched brand campaigns to capture mistyped traffic

Typosquatting targeted major brands including McDonald’s, Bayer, CarMax, and Procter & Gamble

Researchers warn these domains can enable phishing, credential theft, malvertising, and other scams before detection

Cybercriminals have reportedly found a way to make typosquatted domain scams more convincing, and are already trying out new campaigns, researchers are saying.

Security experts Symantec have outlined how they saw attackers targeting victims with typosquatted names of popular companies such as CarMax, McDonald’s, and Procter & Gamble.

Many people don’t pay close attention to spelling or typos, and threat actors turned it into a criminal enterprise. A malicious executable called Excsel.exe has a higher chance of being launched compared to one called malware-v2.exe. The same goes for websites - Goggle.com or, Facebook.com can be typed and navigated to without a second thought, and visitors who do that often risk losing their sensitive files or infecting their computers with malware.

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The practice is called typosquatting and can be found all over the web - on websites, in file names, email addresses, social media profiles, and even mobile applications. But typosquatted domains have a rather short lifespan - they get flagged by users rather quickly and taken down by either domain registrars, or even law enforcement.

Typosquatting with a twist

But what if the victims couldn’t tell if the domain was typosquatted? What if the legitimate one is so fresh that it hasn’t yet established itself in the eyes and the browsers of its target audience? The idea obviously crossed some cybercriminals’ minds, since Symantec recently uncovered just that - typosquatted domains that were registered within a day of the legitimate one.

Symantec says it saw legitimate businesses registering a new domain through a corporate brand-protection registrar, and the crooks following up a day later with a registration of their own - on a Chinese domain registrar.

“Each time a client of CSC (Corporation Service Company) or MarkMonitor registered a new campaign domain, a one-letter lookalike was registered the next day through a China-based registrar. The pattern repeated 27 times, across domains belonging to Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, CarMax, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Sanofi, among others,” Symantec explained.

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“In one case, CarMax registered carmaxclaims[.]com and kmxclaims[.]com through CSC on August 26. The next day, carmaxclaim[.]com and kmxclaim[.]com, each one letter shorter, were registered through a registrar in China. The campaign has not stopped. The same pattern appeared again as recently as November 11, 2026.”

The scam is genius on a number of levels. Not only are these domains infinitely harder to spot as being fake, but visitors who open them expect to hand over sensitive, personally identifiable data. “Most were campaign sites rather than corporate home pages, including patient-savings programs, sweepstakes, rebates, claims portals and legal settlements,” the researchers said.

What's the point?

Some of the names being abused in this campaign include Abbott Laboratories, Arlo Technology, Bayer, Beam Suntory, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CarMax, Greystar, Immunovant, Ipsos, Kroll, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Sanofi.

Another reason why these scams are dangerous is the fact that these addresses are often printed, shown on television advertisements, distributed through pharmacy leaflets, or court-ordered settlement notices. As such, visitors often end up typing the addresses by hand, increasing the chances of landing on the wrong page.

In all 27 examples Symantec observed, the changes were in a single letter. The majority were simply singular versus plural - if the legitimate domain is ‘fyzadasavings’, the attackers would register ‘fyzadasaving’. Same goes for mypgsweeps, or healthspringproducers. Some added a single letter, while others dropped it.

The full list can be found on this link, but since the researchers said the scam was ongoing, it most likely is not exhaustive.

The endgame of the campaign is up for debate. All sites served one of three kinds of content - either a placeholder page that earned money via pay-per-click advertising feeds, scam blogs written around the typosquatted name, or fake search engines. But Symantec believes low-grade scam traffic may not be the end goal, and that advertising networks of this kind can be abused for malvertising and credential harvesting, as well.

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