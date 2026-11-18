Code strings suggest Google is working on something called Android Fast Switch

This would seemingly let you share one number between two Android phones

It's unclear how widely available it will be though, as it might not be supported on all phones, SIMs, or carriers

If you're looking to juggle two phones then you typically either need two numbers to go along with them, or the patience to go through the hassle of moving your SIM card from one to the other. But using two different Android phones might soon become far slicker and a lot more common.

Android Authority has found text strings in code for Google’s SIM Manager app that suggest a new feature called Android Fast Switch is in the works, and that this is designed to let you seamlessly use one number on two different handsets, as long as both are signed into the same Google account.

It sounds a lot like Apple’s recently launched iPhone Handoff feature, which lets you share one number between two different iPhones. Though that feature only works with eSIMs, and currently only on a few carriers, such as T-Mobile in the US and EE in the UK.

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Limited compatibility

The Google Pixel 11 Pro (Image credit: Future/Jason Cipriani)

Whether Android Fast Switch will have similar limitations remains to be seen, but it seems likely, and indeed some of the text strings suggest that certain SIM cards won’t work with it.

There are other questions surrounding Android Fast Switch too, such as whether it will work with all Android phones or only some — for example, perhaps it will be limited to Google’s own Pixel handsets.

Our biggest question right now though is simply when it will launch, but since these text strings have already appeared, we hopefully won’t be waiting too long.

As a fan of both iOS and Android, what I really want is the ability to share a number across operating systems. That might be a niche use case, but it’s what would get me really excited about this. Still, that may demand a high degree of cooperation between Google and Apple, so it isn’t something I’m holding my breath for.

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