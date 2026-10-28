The Android Kindle app now supports handwriting

This means you can use a stylus to annotate books

A support page suggests similar functionality might soon come to Apple devices

One of the big perks of the Kindle Scribe is being able to add handwritten annotations to your books, but it’s a perk that’s no longer exclusive to Amazon’s hardware, as the Kindle app for Android now supports handwritten notes too.

With this update, you can now use a stylus to write directly onto your Kindle books, selecting from different pen styles, colors, and sizes. You can also use this feature to highlight, circle, and underline text.

This could be especially useful for studying, but if you enjoy annotating fiction books, it’s a helpful update there too. It’s not limited to large-screen devices either, with users on Reddit claiming that various standard phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, gained access to this feature as well — though it appears to only work on devices that have native stylus support.

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An ereader upgrade — with iOS support possibly incoming

(Image credit: u/potatoisthebest01 / Reddit)

Still, as confirmed by some users, that also means you can access this update on some Android-powered ereaders like certain Boox models.

It’s a feature that’s largely been received positively, with comments on Reddit including “nice surprise,” “I was so happy to see this,” “this is awesome,” and “this is such a game changer.”

Right now, this feature is only available on the Android app, but an Amazon support page mentions that Active Canvas (the feature that allows you to write directly on a Kindle book) is also available on supported iOS devices — so perhaps the iPad and iPhone Duo app will get this update soon.

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