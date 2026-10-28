How to watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 online — stream the classic car restoration show from anywhere

Stream Richard Hammond’s Workshop S22 on Discovery+

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unblock UK streams

Lands on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

You can watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 from Tuesday, October 27 (and stream it a day later), and the former Top Gear man has a whole host of exciting restoration projects to share with us for the latest batch of episodes.

Below we explain how to watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 online from anywhere and potentially for free!

In the opening episode, Hammond and co. take us to a car show in Paris where he is inspired to restore his own E-type Jaguar, while the Cogs renovate a rare Land Rover. Beyond that, we'll see a Shelby Mustang get a custom paintjob, Hammond slipping up at Silverstone, and much more.

This series will be a fascinating and very fun ride, so, here's how to watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 online and on TV in the UK, US and beyond.

Watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Discovery+ is the home of Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6. The series is available through Discovery+ packages including via Sky TV, with the service costing just £3.99 per month.

You can also watch the show on Quest if you prefer a linear TV approach to viewing.

Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 starts on October 27 and runs through to December.

If you're traveling outside the UK, a VPN can help you access your usual accounts from anywhere.

Watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual streaming app? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.

The best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works across a wide range of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Can you watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop S6 in the US?

There is currently no release date for Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 in the US.

Discovery+ doesn't carry the show, with past seasons currently available on platforms like Prime Video and Tubi.

If you're outside the UK when episodes drop, you can use a VPN to access your usual subscription while abroad.

Can you watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 online in Canada?

It's a similar story in Canada, with no release date or streaming plan in place for Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6.

If you're abroad when new episodes arrive, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to securely log in to your usual streaming account.

Can you watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6 from Australia?

Likewise, fans Down Under will have to wait to watch Richard Hammond’s Workshop season 6, as there is no plan in place to release the latest episodes on TV or streaming platforms.

If you're overseas and want to use your regular subscriptions, a VPN like NordVPN is the simplest workaround.

Richard Hammond’s Workshop S6 - Need to Know

Richard Hammond's Workshop Season 06 - YouTube Watch On

Richard Hammond's Workshop S6 episode guide

There will be eight episodes in Richard Hammond's Workshop season 6

Here is what we know about episodes 1 and 2:

Episode 1 - October 27, 2026

Richard is inspired by a car show in Paris alongside his new business manager to restore his own E-type Jaguar, while "The Cogs" work on a rare ceremonial Land Rover.

Episode 2 - November 3, 2026

The team paints an iconic Shelby Mustang destined for a Danish museum, and Richard teams up with best friend Les for a race track event at Silverstone.

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