How to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween online – stream the Halloween special from anywhere for free

Jimmy Carr is back for a spooky-themed version of his highly popular game show, Last One Laughing, where celebrity comedians must try their best to make one another laugh, while avoiding breaking a smile themselves.

For the Halloween Special, Carr is joined by an all-star roster including Jack Dee, Daisy May Cooper, Phil Wang, Lou Sanders, Reece Shearsmith, Harriet Dyer, and Tom Allen.

The show will land on October 23 in over 240 countries, with three episodes to get you going and the final episode airing on October 30, just in time for the big day.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween in the US

In the US, you can watch Last One Laughing: Halloween via Prime Video from October 23.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off).

How to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Last One Laughing: Halloween online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween from abroad:

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How to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween in Canada

Last One Laughing: Halloween premieres on Friday, October 23 on Prime Video. The first three episodes will drop in one go, before the finale on October 30. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Last One Laughing: Halloween on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with Last One Laughing: Halloween releasing on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch Last One Laughing: Halloween in the UK

Last One Laughing: Halloween will be available on Prime on Friday, Oct 23 for fans in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about Last One Laughing: Halloween

When is the Last One Laughing: Halloween release date? Last One Laughing: Halloween starts on October 23, with three episodes available at launch. The finale is available on October 30.

Last One Laughing: Halloween contestants

Jimmy Carr (host)

Roisin Conaty (deputy)

Jack Dee

Daisy May Cooper

Phil Wang

Lou Sanders

Reece Shearsmith

Harriet Dyer

Tom Allen

Can I watch Last One Laughing: Halloween for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Last One Laughing: Halloween free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Last One Laughing: Halloween trailer

Official Trailer | Last One Laughing: Halloween Special - YouTube Watch On