How to watch The Reluctant Vampire online for free

Stream The Reluctant Vampire for free on BBC iPlayer

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Premieres 6am BST – Sunday, October 4

The Reluctant Vampire – a six-part TV adaptation of Eric Morecambe's 1982 children's novel – drops on Sunday, October 4 and you can watch if for free in the UK (with a TV licence).

The premise is simple. Val is a young boy going through the trials and tribulations of growing up, with just one little twist: he's also a vampire. The coming-of-age sitcom will star Lenny Rush as Val, as well as the likes of Bill Bailey, Tom Davis, Sian Clifford, and Joe Wilkinson.

The series comes just in time for Halloween and spooky season – so here's how to watch The Reluctant Vampire online and on TV – from anywhere.

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Can I watch The Reluctant Vampire for free? Yes – in the UK you can watch all episodes of The Reluctant Vampire for free on BBC iPlayer from 6am. It's also airing on BBC One at 6.40pm BST the same day. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. TRAVELING OUTSIDE THE UK? You need a VPN to access your usual UK websites and services when abroad – we use the one below.

How to watch The Reluctant Vampire from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Reluctant Vampire but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream The Reluctant Vampire online now – from wherever you are.

Can you watch The Reluctant Vampire in the US?

The Reluctant Vampire will be confined to British television and BBC iPlayer, so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States. We'd expect it to show up on Britbox at a later date.

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK shows from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Reluctant Vampire in Canada?

Similar to the US, The Reluctant Vampire is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch The Reluctant Vampire in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Like in the US and Canada, The Reluctant Vampire will not be available to stream or watch on any linear TV channels.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

The Reluctant Vampire need to know

The Reluctant Vampire - episode guide

E1: Being a vampire has never come naturally to Val, but as he is heir to the throne, all eyes are on him to live up to expectations. When his mum reveals a huge secret, all becomes clear.

Being a vampire has never come naturally to Val, but as he is heir to the throne, all eyes are on him to live up to expectations. When his mum reveals a huge secret, all becomes clear. E2: Val’s curiosity about human life gets the better of him, and he decides to explore the village, finding himself torn between two worlds.

Val’s curiosity about human life gets the better of him, and he decides to explore the village, finding himself torn between two worlds. E3: Leading a double life is proving tricky for Val. Victor’s nemesis visits the castle, and Val realises he needs to be in two places at once to keep friends and family happy.

Leading a double life is proving tricky for Val. Victor’s nemesis visits the castle, and Val realises he needs to be in two places at once to keep friends and family happy. E4: Val faces a dilemma when vampire hunters arrive in the village, and he’s torn between protecting his friendship with Gertie or his family. Vernon’s convinced Val’s hiding something.

Val faces a dilemma when vampire hunters arrive in the village, and he’s torn between protecting his friendship with Gertie or his family. Vernon’s convinced Val’s hiding something. E5: Wilf goes missing, and the vampire family decide to disguise themselves as humans and venture into the village to rescue him.

Wilf goes missing, and the vampire family decide to disguise themselves as humans and venture into the village to rescue him. E6: Val’s initiation ceremony day approaches, and he has no idea how he’ll pass his vampire test. He realises he can no longer live a double life and is faced with a difficult choice.

The Reluctant Vampire – cast

Lenny Rush as Val

as Val Tom Davis as Victor

as Victor Sian Clifford as Valeeta

as Valeeta Gabriel Nagy as Vernon

as Vernon Charlie Cooper as John

as John Asim Chaudhry as Igon

as Igon Joe Wilkinson as Wilf

as Wilf Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Esther Smith as Susan

as Susan Bill Bailey as Gargoyle

as Gargoyle Ray Fearon

Ellie May Sheridan as Gertie

as Gertie Ross Noble as Gargoyle

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