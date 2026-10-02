Lanterns have almost reached the finish line. Only one episode remains of the HBO TV original's debut season, so it's nearly time to say goodbye to Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

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Before we do, the Green Lantern TV show's season 1 finale has got a lot of storylines to wrap up, so how successful will it be in concluding them all? I don't know, but what I can tell you is when and where Lanterns episode 8 will premiere. So, depending on where you live, here's the release date and launch time you need to know about for the hit sci-fi crime drama's eighth chapter.

When does episode 8 of Lanterns come out?

Lanterns | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Titled 'Dirt and Stars', the comic book-inspired TV series' eighth installment will air in the US and Canada on Sunday, October 4 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

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Just like the previous seven episodes, it'll make its bow a day later in other countries, so the vast majority of you will have to wait until Monday, October 5 for it. Here's a quick rundown of the dates and times for the DCU Chapter One show's season 1 finale:

US — Sunday, October 4 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, October 4 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, October 4 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, October 4 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, October 5 at 2am BST

— Monday, October 5 at 2am BST India — Monday, October 5 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, October 5 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, October 5 at 9am SGT

— Monday, October 5 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, October 5 at 11am AEST

— Monday, October 5 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, October 5 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 8?

What are you planning, Sinestro? (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO max)

So far, every episode of Lanterns has dropped on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services. Its eighth and final entry will do the same in nations that the platform has launched in.

Unfortunately, HBO Max isn't available worldwide, so some of you will have to find another TV network or streamer to watch the final episode of DC Studios' latest small-screen venture. Luckily for you, I've rounded up every place you can stream it, so read on for more details:

US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

Has Lanterns season 2 been announced?

Don't be afraid... to renew Lanterns for a second season, HBO (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

Not yet. However, fan hopes are growing over Lanterns season 2 due to the show's impressive viewership and a report that four new individuals to come up with ideas for Lanterns season 2.

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That said, there's no guarantee that Lanterns will get a second season. Indeed, earlier in September, HBO boss Casey Bloys made me fear the worst for Lanterns season 2 when he indicated that only one DCU TV show — Superman spin-off The People v Gorilla Grodd — was the only one in active development.

Hope springs eternal in the form of comments made by showrunner Chris Mundy and DC Studios co-head James Gunn, though.

Indeed, speaking to Vanity Fair in February 2025, Mundy said he hoped that he hoped "more seasons" would be made. Meanwhile, Gunn recently confirmed (via Threads) that 'Dirt and Stars' is this season's finale, rather than the show's final-ever episode. With Lanterns also amassing an average 19 million viewers per episode during its season 1 run (per Variety), it's a case of when, not if, the DCU program is renewed for another outing.

For now, we know that John Stewart will make his next DCU appearance in Man of Tomorrow, aka Gunn's Superman sequel. While you're here, find out more on what we know so far about Man of Tomorrow and then get the full lowdown on The People v Gorilla Grodd.

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