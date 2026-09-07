Full spoilers immediately follow for Lanterns, up to and including episode 4.

Lanterns episode 4 has premiered on HBO Max — and we finally know who among Rushville's population is the Manhunter.

After weeks of speculation, the DC Universe (DCU) TV show has lifted the lid on one of its two biggest secrets to date. Of course, the other is who killed Hal Jordan in Lanterns episode 1, but that's a conversation for another day.

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So, who has the Manhunter been disguised as? Why has Rushville's townsfolk being keeping them safe from prying eyes? And what will Jordan and his Green Lantern protégé John Stewart do next? Activate your power ring, and let's dive in together…

Lanterns episode 4 confirms Zoe is the Manhunter

Well, that puts the proverbial cat among the pigeons... (Image credit: HBO Max)

That's right, Zoe Macon, the wife and enigmatic benefactor of Rushville ranch owner William Macon, and John Stewart's love interest, is revealed to be the Manhunter.

Zoe was one of three characters I predicted to be the extraterrestrial android in my Manhunters in Lanterns explained article, so I'm absolutely counting that a correct guess on my part.

Wait, hang on: wasn't Zoe killed when her pick-up truck was obliterated by a giant red lazer after she slept with Stewart again? It certainly appeared that way, but there was always something off about Stewart's incredibly muted reaction to her death. That's something Jordan picks up on before the end of the HBO Max show's latest entry, too, so Zoe clearly walked away from that attack unscathed.

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Some viewers thought William Macon was the Manhunter (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

There are other telling signs in episode 4, titled 'The Weenie', that indicated that Zoe was the Manhunter.

For one, after Stewart and Jordan are captured following their botched infiltration of Macon Ranch, William tells them that Zoe not only nursed him back to health after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, but also cured him of said disease.

Sure, the high-tech, alien equipment that Stewart and Jordan find in one of the ranch's compounds will have helped to treat Macon. Nonetheless, someone would need to operate said equipment — and, frankly, Macon wouldn't be able to use it if he was as sick as he implies. Alongside her clear medical expertise that far outweighs the scientific knowledge that humanity possesses, Zoe would be the only one capable of using this technology to save Macon's life, and subsequently earn his trust and unwavering devotion to keep her secret safe.

Stewart and Jordan's investigation leads them to a high-tech slaughterhouse (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

That's not to say that Lanterns doesn't try and distract us about Zoe being the Manhunter. Indeed, the DCU Chapter One TV series' fourth installment attempts to further pull the wool over our eyes when Jordan and Stewart investigate Zoe's apparent demise.

With Sheriff Kerry Kane's help, they learn the lazer satellite manufacturer is Atlas Inc. Primarily a slaughterhouse firm, Atlas is owned by someone named Hector Hammond, who partnered with William Macon 30 years earlier to develop innovative technology to refine and improve the meat processing industry. Hey, Macon is a cattle herder, so it makes sense that he'd go into business with someone like Hammond.

Anyway, when Jordan and Stewart pay Hammond a visit, the latter seems to confirm that Macon is the Manhunter. Of course, this is a massive fake out designed to throw us, Stewart, and Jordan off the scent over the Manhunter's real identity. Luckily, Jordan sees through the façade and, after an incredibly tense stand-off that almost sees Hammond activate another of his weaponized satellites to annihilate Stewart's parents, Jordan forces Hammond to reveal the truth about the Manhunter's true identity.

What'll happen in Lanterns episode 5?

Hal Jordan is surely gunning for Zoe in next week's episode (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

Very few people know the answer to that question — and, predictably, those that do aren't going to spoil anything ahead of time. Even so, Zoe being outed as the Manhunter raises plenty of questions heading into the sci-fi crime drama's next episode.

Considering Will Macon has been the main beneficiary of Zoe's help, why is Rushville's entire population steadfast in its desire to maintain her secret? Have they all been aided or manipulated by Zoe, too?

Furthermore, what's up with Stewart agreeing to help Zoe fake her own death? And, now that Jordan knows Stewart lied to him about Zoe and left him trapped in a crashed car, will Jordan take matters into his own hands and take on the entire Nebraskan town alone?

What will John Stewart do in Lanterns' fifth episode? (Image credit: HBO)

Alternatively, if Jordan and Stewart somehow make peace with each other, and if they take the fight to Zoe and the people of Rushville, how much are the latter willing to risk to sacrifice to defend their home? Lastly, how will Antaan and his alien brethren, who want revenge on Zoe after she committed mass genocide on their home world, factor into all of this?

I'm certain we'll get answers to the above when Lanterns' fifth episode debuts on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on September 13/14.

Right now, one thing is clear: if Jordan and/or Stewart plan on killing Zoe, they'll have to do so while she's in human form. Remember, in episode 2, Antaan told Stewart that Manhunters are easier to execute as humans. Slaying her before she takes her true form, or builds herself a new body if she's critically injured in the fight to come, then, is the only way to end the threat for good.

What do you think will happen in episode 5? Let me know in the comments. And check back in with me when Lanterns' next chapter has been released for a breakdown of its biggest talking points.

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