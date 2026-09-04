What awaits John Stewart and Hal Jordan in this week's episode?

Lanterns is about to hit its midpoint. Indeed, once the increasingly popular DC Universe (DCU) show's fourth episode arrives, we'll be halfway through its first season.

So, when will the Green Lantern TV series' next chapter be released? And what fresh evidence will Hal Jordan and John Stewart uncover as part of their alien murder-mystery investigation?

I can't answer the latter because, well, spoilers — but I can tell you when episode 4 will come out, so scroll on to learn more.

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When does episode 4 of Lanterns come out?

Lanterns | Episode 4 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Titled 'The Weenie' — yes, that's its actual name — Lanterns episode 4 will launch in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Obviously, many of you don't live in North or South America, so when will the DCU Chapter One show's next installment be available in your world region? The answer is Monday, September 7 — and you can find out when it'll be released where you are below:

US — Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, September 7 at 2am BST

— Monday, September 7 at 2am BST India — Monday, September 7 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, September 7 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, September 7 at 9am SGT

— Monday, September 7 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, September 7 at 11am AEST

— Monday, September 7 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, September 7 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 4?

Shields up, gang (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

If you've read previous articles like this, you'll already know where Lanterns' fourth episode will be available. If you're new around these parts, though, I can tell you that it'll make its debut on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, in countries that this platform has launched in.

Because HBO Max isn't available globally, some of you might be wondering where you can check out the sci-fi crime-drama's forthcoming chapter. Fear not, because the below list highlights where else it'll be available to stream:

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US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

How many more episodes of Lanterns will there be?

"...and that's how many more episodes there'll be of Lanterns season 1" (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO)

In season 1, there are a total of eight episodes to enjoy. Once this week's entry is out, there'll only be another four to look forward to before Lanterns' debut season draws to a close on October 4 in North and South America, and October 5 everywhere else.

With new episodes releasing every Sunday in the Americas and every Monday on other continents, here's the full release schedule for the rest of the series' first season:

Lanterns episode 1 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 2 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 3 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 4 — September 6/7

— September 6/7 Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14

— September 13/14 Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21

— September 20/21 Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28

— September 27/28 Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5

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