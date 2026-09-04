Lanterns is about to hit its midpoint. Indeed, once the increasingly popular DC Universe (DCU) show's fourth episode arrives, we'll be halfway through its first season.
So, when will the Green Lantern TV series' next chapter be released? And what fresh evidence will Hal Jordan and John Stewart uncover as part of their alien murder-mystery investigation?
I can't answer the latter because, well, spoilers — but I can tell you when episode 4 will come out, so scroll on to learn more.
When does episode 4 of Lanterns come out?
Titled 'The Weenie' — yes, that's its actual name — Lanterns episode 4 will launch in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.
Obviously, many of you don't live in North or South America, so when will the DCU Chapter One show's next installment be available in your world region? The answer is Monday, September 7 — and you can find out when it'll be released where you are below:
- US — Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada — Sunday, September 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK — Monday, September 7 at 2am BST
- India — Monday, September 7 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore — Monday, September 7 at 9am SGT
- Australia — Monday, September 7 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand — Monday, September 7 at 1pm NZST
Where can I watch Lanterns episode 4?
If you've read previous articles like this, you'll already know where Lanterns' fourth episode will be available. If you're new around these parts, though, I can tell you that it'll make its debut on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, in countries that this platform has launched in.
Because HBO Max isn't available globally, some of you might be wondering where you can check out the sci-fi crime-drama's forthcoming chapter. Fear not, because the below list highlights where else it'll be available to stream:
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- US — HBO and HBO Max
- Canada — Crave
- UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV
- India — JioHotstar
- Singapore — HBO Max
- Australia — HBO Max
- New Zealand — HBO Max
How many more episodes of Lanterns will there be?
In season 1, there are a total of eight episodes to enjoy. Once this week's entry is out, there'll only be another four to look forward to before Lanterns' debut season draws to a close on October 4 in North and South America, and October 5 everywhere else.
With new episodes releasing every Sunday in the Americas and every Monday on other continents, here's the full release schedule for the rest of the series' first season:
- Lanterns episode 1 — out now
- Lanterns episode 2 — out now
- Lanterns episode 3 — out now
- Lanterns episode 4 — September 6/7
- Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14
- Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21
- Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28
- Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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