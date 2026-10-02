How to watch France vs Italy: Free Streams & TV Channels as Zinedine Zidane faces Roberto Mancini in Paris

Watch France vs Italy live streams as the Nations League 2026/27 continues with a Group A1 encounter between two European giants at the Stade de France, Paris. Zinedine Zidane has won two from two as Bleus boss, while Roberto Mancini is attempting a reset of the Azzurri after successive failed World Cup qualifying attempts.

Back-to-back 1-0 wins have given Zizou the perfect start to life in the French dugout. The successor to Didier Deschamps also had to contend without captain and best player Kylian Mbappe last time out against Belgium, with the Real Madrid forward injuring a knee in scoring Les Bleus' winner in the opening round victory over Turkey. Mbappe will be absent again, so much will rest on Michael Olise, who came off the bench to score the winner against Belgium.

Mancini needed a performance from his team after a disappointing Matchday 1 defeat, and the former Man City boss duly got one thanks to a 4-1 gubbing of Turkey last time out. Helped by Brentford right-back Michael Kayode, who scored on his debut after finally getting a senior call up, the Azzurri looked fluent particularly in central midfield where Davide Frattesi shone. Facing France is a big test of the four-time world champions' credentials under the returning Mancini and the Azzurri may need goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his best.

Here's how to watch France vs Italy in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch France vs Italy for free?

Yes. France vs Italy will air for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland, TF1+ in France and RAI Play in Italy.

Virgin Media Play will provide English commentary for the game.

Outside Ireland, France or Italy? You can use a VPN to watch for free as if you were at home — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Italy live streams

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How to watch France vs Italy live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch France vs Italy on FOX Sports 1.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS1 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

The game is also available to stream live on Fox One, which starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

France vs Italy will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Explore the VPN route set out above, and stream France vs Italy on Virgin Media Play.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between France and Italy.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual France vs Italy coverage from anywhere.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the France vs Italy start time? France vs Italy kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, October 2. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, October 3 in Australia.

What is the France vs Italy head-to-head? The head-to-head record between France and Italy stacks in favor of the Azzurri. Across 39 meetings, Italy have won 19 times while France have 12 victories. There have been eight draws. France, however, have the better recent record – Les Bleus have won four of the past five encounters, including a 3-1 Nations League win in November 2024.