Spain vs Croatia Free Live Stream: How to watch Nations League match online from anywhere

Watch world champions Spain continue their Nations League campaign with a tricky tie against Croatia.

Spain went all the way at the World Cup thanks to a well-drilled defence, a creative forward line and, of course, a splash of flair. Indeed, Luis de la Fuente's side would be a safe bet to go all the way in the Nations League too, especially after their 3-2 victory over England at Wembley in the opening round. Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal all got on the scoresheet against the Three Lions, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the latter two handed starting berths today.

Croatia, on the other hand, are a little more unpredictable at the moment. Experienced heads such as Luka Modric and Marco Pasalic are still proving their worth, with the pair helping Croatia get the job done against Czechia in a 2-1 victory. Behind them, though, the future looks bright, with Luka Vuskovic of Brighton, Petar Sucic of Inter and Franjo Ivanovic of Lens all breaking through in recent years. But against a Spanish side that haven't lost in 90 minutes since 2024, Croatia will need all that experience if they are to stand any hope of coming out on top.

Here's how to watch Spain vs Croatia in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Spain vs Croatia for free?

Yes. Spain vs Croatia will air for free on RTVE Play in Spain, and on Nova TV in Croatia.

Outside Spain or Croatia today? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Spain vs Croatia live streams

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How to watch Spain vs Croatia live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Spain vs Croatia on Fox Sports 1.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS1 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

The game is also available to stream live on Fox One, which starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia live streams in the UK

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Prime Video will show Spain vs Croatia in the UK with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 providing access.

On the move? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Spain vs Croatia.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports are showing Spain vs Croatia in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Spain vs Croatia start time? Spain vs Croatia kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, September 29. That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 30 in Australia.

What is the Spain vs Croatia head-to-head? Spain and Croatia have met 11 times in the past, with Spain winning seven of the games and Croatia winning just three. The two sides last came up against one another at Euro 2024, with Spain winning 3-0 in the group stages.