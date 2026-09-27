How to watch Norway vs Portugal: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Norway vs Portugal live streams as the Nations League 2026/27 continues for these Group D sides, with superstar striker Erling Haaland taking on the old legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a true clash of the titans. Both teams opened their respective campaigns with one-goal wins, too.

Man City No.9 Haaland has been in typically ruthless form this season, despite chopping off his iconic ponytail, and now has nine goals in eight games for club and country after his brace helped secure a 3-2 victory over Denmark on Thursday. The 26-year-old will again be the key man for Stale Solbakken's upwardly mobile side, to go the smooth creativity of Martin Odegaard and directness of Antonio Nusa, as the World Cup quarter-finalists seek a statement victory over the defending Nations League champions.

The Jorge Jesus era began with Joao Felix's deflected strike in a 1-0 win against Wales on Thursday as Portugal looked to put a last-16 World Cup exit to Spain behind them. Any thoughts of Cristiano Ronaldo stepping aside to make way for the new generation were firmly nixed by the appointment of Jesus, CR7's former boss at Al Nassr, and the Portugal captain missed two presentable chances against Craig Bellamy's side. Nevertheless, the reigning champions are a formidable outfit, with Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes offering plenty of creativity to punish any team.

Here's how to watch Norway vs Portugal from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Norway vs Portugal for free?

Yes. Norway vs Portugal will air for free on RTP 1 in Portugal. That's a totally free-to-air TV channel.

So is TV 2 Play, which will show the game free-to-air in Norway.

Viewers in the US could also watch the game on FuboTV by signing up for a free 5-day trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Norway vs Portugal for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Norway vs Portugal live streams

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How to watch Norway vs Portugal live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Norway vs Portugal by using FuboTV. You don't need cable to use Fubo, just a strong internet connection.

Fans can get a free trial of the service for five days, which will give you plenty of time to watch the match (plus other content before the trial runs out, too).

Ordinarily, FuboTV would cost $54.99/month for the sports package for the first month, and then $64.99 per month thereafter.

Alternatively, the Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. There is a free version of ViX but the Premium with Ads package ($6.99/month) is the option that'll give you access to sports coverage.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal live streams in the UK

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Norway vs Portugal is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK for a PPV fee of £2.49. No Prime Video account required.

The solution? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal live streams in Canada

In Canada, Fubo is the way to go to watch Norway vs Portugal. Just like in the US, you could sign up for a free trial to catch the game.

DAZN is also showing the Nations League 2026/27.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Norway vs Portugal coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Norway vs Portugal start time? Norway vs Portugal kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, September 27. That's 4.45am AEST on Monday, September 28 in Australia.

What is the Norway vs Portugal head-to-head? The two teams have met 11 times in the past, but Portugal have dominated Norway with eight wins over the years. Norway have beaten Portugal just once, back in 2010, with a 1-0 win in European Championship qualifying. The most recent clash was a friendly in 2016, which Portugal won 3-0.