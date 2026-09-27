It's almost time to enjoy the final Marvel TV show of 2026.
VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany as the titular android, will make its Disney+ debut in mid-October — and to celebrate its impending release, I've put together a tricky quiz that covers the superhero's story so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Set some time after WandaVision's finale, the third and final project of the Wanda- and Vision-fronted TV trilogy will reunite us with the rebooted synthezoid who, "having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding," according to an official press release.
"Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron," the Marvel Phase 6 TV show's synopsis continues. "His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive."
Think you have what it takes to be crowned the ultimate Vision fanatic? I challenge you to put your MCU knowledge to the test by taking on my 20-question quiz below. Once you've completed it, post your score in the comments section to see how you did against your peers.
VisionQuest will drop on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on October 13/14, depending on where you live.
Before it comes out, be sure to learn everything we know so far about VisionQuest, and then read up on how to watch the Marvel movies in order if you plan on rewatching every MCU film and TV show Vision's in.
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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