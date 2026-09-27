VisionQuest will reunite us with the titular android in late 2026

It's almost time to enjoy the final Marvel TV show of 2026.

VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany as the titular android, will make its Disney+ debut in mid-October — and to celebrate its impending release, I've put together a tricky quiz that covers the superhero's story so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set some time after WandaVision's finale, the third and final project of the Wanda- and Vision-fronted TV trilogy will reunite us with the rebooted synthezoid who, "having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding," according to an official press release.

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"Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron," the Marvel Phase 6 TV show's synopsis continues. "His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive."

Think you have what it takes to be crowned the ultimate Vision fanatic? I challenge you to put your MCU knowledge to the test by taking on my 20-question quiz below. Once you've completed it, post your score in the comments section to see how you did against your peers.

VisionQuest will drop on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on October 13/14, depending on where you live.

Before it comes out, be sure to learn everything we know so far about VisionQuest, and then read up on how to watch the Marvel movies in order if you plan on rewatching every MCU film and TV show Vision's in.

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