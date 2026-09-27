How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Serbia vs Netherlands live streams as the Nations League 2026/27 continues for these Group A2 teams, at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade. It will be particularly interesting to see how new Dutch boss Xavi fares, with high expectations placed on the Spaniard since replacing Ronald Koeman.

Xavi will be able to call on a number of players who are in red-hot form, including Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, who scored a hat-trick against Man City earlier this month, Roma's Donyell Malen and the ever-reliable Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool. On paper, the Oranje have enough quality to see off Serbia comfortably, after beginning with a draw against Germany they dominated even before Cody Gakpo's late equalizer.

For Serbia, an opening-matchday defeat by Greece was disappointing, and head coach Veljko Paunovic will be gutted to be without star striker Dusan Vlahovic yet again due to injury. It's been a disappointing few years for the perennial supposed dark horses, who can never marry potential with results. Can veteran Dusan Tadic and former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic step up and deliver in front of goal instead?

Here's how to watch Serbia vs Netherlands from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free?

Yes. Serbia vs Netherlands will air for free on RTS1 via streaming service RTS Planeta in Serbia. You can also watch for free on NPO 1 in the Netherlands.

Viewers in the US could also watch the game on FOX Sports via FuboTV by signing up for a free 5-day trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Serbia vs Netherlands live streams

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How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Serbia vs Netherlands on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

Fox One carries the FS1 channel and will therefore have this game live. Subscriptions cost from $19.99/month, with a 3-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can access FS1 via a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands live streams in the UK

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Serbia vs Netherlands is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK for a PPV fee of £2.49. No Prime Video account required.

Away from home? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access Prime Video from anywhere.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands live streams in Canada

In Canada, Fubo is the way to go to watch Serbia vs Netherlands. Just like in the US, you could sign up for a free trial to catch the game.

DAZN is also showing the Nations League 2026/27.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Serbia vs Netherlands coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands live streams in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Serbia vs Netherlands start time? Serbia vs Netherlands kicks off at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday, September 27. That's 2am AEST on Monday, September 28 in Australia.

What is the Serbia vs Netherlands head-to-head? These two teams have only ever met once in their history. That was a World Cup 2006 clash which ended in a 1-0 win for the Netherlands.