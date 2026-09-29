How to watch Czechia vs England: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27 game

Watch Czechia vs England live streams as both teams go in search of a first victory after defeats in their opening Nations League 2026/27 group games. The Three Lions will take plenty of positives from their narrow defeat to world champions Spain, while Santi Denia was equally happy with his side’s performance, if not the result, as they lost 2-1 to Croatia.

Drawn in a tough group, Czechia showed plenty of fight in their opening game as they were edged out by Croatia. Goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček said the result “gave them something to build on” and they will believe they can cause England problems, especially after a poor defensive display against Spain. However, goalscorer Adam Karabec limped off injured on Saturday and is a major doubt, while the vastly experienced Tomáš Souček will miss the game through injury.

England may have lost their opener but they gave the World Cup winners a scare, with the front three of Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka upsetting a usually solid Spanish backline. Elliot Anderson also impressed, but it was in defence that there was cause for concern. Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly were both at fault for goals and Thomas Tuchel may well decide to make at least one change. Lewis Hall could come in at left-back, while Jarell Quansah could move inside to make room for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Read on as we explain how to watch Czechia vs England for free.

Can you watch Czechia vs England for free?

Yes. Czechia vs England is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

It's also available in the Republic of Ireland, on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media 2.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Czechia vs England for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Czechia vs England live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favourites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks global streams



Get NordVPN and stream Czechia vs England from anywhere.

How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in the US

In the US, Czechia vs England live steams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Czechia vs England is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via the ITVX platform.

An ITV account needs a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license to watch live TV.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Czechia vs England coverage.

How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in Canada

The Czechia vs England game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports 3 is showing the Czechia vs England game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the Czechia vs England start time? The scheduled Czechia vs England kick-off time on Tuesday, September 29 is 7.45pm BST, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 30 in Australia.

What is the Czechia vs England head-to-head? England and Czechia have faced off on five previous occasions. The Three Lions have won three games, while Czechia's only victory came back in 2019. They have also drawn one game.