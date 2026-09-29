How to watch Czechia vs England: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27 game
Both teams will be seeking to bounce back after losing their opening fixtures
- Czechia vs England kick-off: Tue, Sep 29 — 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm BST
- Watch Czechia vs England FREE on ITVX (UK) / Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)
Watch Czechia vs England live streams as both teams go in search of a first victory after defeats in their opening Nations League 2026/27 group games. The Three Lions will take plenty of positives from their narrow defeat to world champions Spain, while Santi Denia was equally happy with his side’s performance, if not the result, as they lost 2-1 to Croatia.
Drawn in a tough group, Czechia showed plenty of fight in their opening game as they were edged out by Croatia. Goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček said the result “gave them something to build on” and they will believe they can cause England problems, especially after a poor defensive display against Spain. However, goalscorer Adam Karabec limped off injured on Saturday and is a major doubt, while the vastly experienced Tomáš Souček will miss the game through injury.
England may have lost their opener but they gave the World Cup winners a scare, with the front three of Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka upsetting a usually solid Spanish backline. Elliot Anderson also impressed, but it was in defence that there was cause for concern. Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly were both at fault for goals and Thomas Tuchel may well decide to make at least one change. Lewis Hall could come in at left-back, while Jarell Quansah could move inside to make room for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.
Read on as we explain how to watch Czechia vs England for free.
Can you watch Czechia vs England for free?
Yes. Czechia vs England is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.
It's also available in the Republic of Ireland, on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media 2.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Czechia vs England for free as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch Czechia vs England live streams
A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favourites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.
✅ Up to 75% off today
✅ 3 extra months free
✅ Unlocks global streams
Get NordVPN and stream Czechia vs England from anywhere.
How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in the US
In the US, Czechia vs England live steams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.
You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.
Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.
How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in the UK
In the UK, Czechia vs England is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via the ITVX platform.
An ITV account needs a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license to watch live TV.
Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Czechia vs England coverage.
How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in Canada
The Czechia vs England game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.
If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.
How to watch Czechia vs England live streams in Australia
beIN Sports 3 is showing the Czechia vs England game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.
A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.
Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.
What is the Czechia vs England start time?
The scheduled Czechia vs England kick-off time on Tuesday, September 29 is 7.45pm BST, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET.
That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 30 in Australia.
What is the Czechia vs England head-to-head?
England and Czechia have faced off on five previous occasions. The Three Lions have won three games, while Czechia's only victory came back in 2019. They have also drawn one game.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.