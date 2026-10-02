How to watch Road European Championships 2026 for FREE: Cycling Live Streams & TV Channels

Road European Championships 2026 live streams will feature a long list of Europe's best riders gathering in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to seek the crown of the continent's best cyclist. Although there is one key absence, of course...

Unfortunately, the big homecoming festival for Tadej Pogačar has been somewhat cut off at the knees. Or should that be at the collarbone, for that is the appendage that Pogi Star injured during the Vuelta a España and hasn't been able to recover in time for this event in front of his home fans – it's the first time in its 31-year history that these championships have been held in Slovenia.

That means that the men's elite races are now wide open. Remco Evenepoel is defending his individual time trial crown and, after recently winning his fourth consecutive gold at the UCI Road World Championships, he'll be confident of more success this week. Other in-form riders include Paul Seixas, Primož Roglič — providing some home Slovenian interest — and Mads Pedersen. In the women's races, Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser will return to defend their respective road race and ITT titles, having both topped the podium at the Worlds in Montreal.

Here's where to watch Road European Championships 2026 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE. And there's a full schedule of every single event at the bottom of this page.

Can I watch Road European Championships 2026 cycling for free? Yes! You can watch Road European Championships 2026 for FREE in many parts of the world. In terms of the Elite events, several free-to-air broadcasters and their streaming platforms will show these. They include: 🇫🇷 France: L'Equipe

🇮🇹 Italy: RaiPlay

🇧🇪 Belgium: VRT Max

🇳🇱 Netherlands: NOS

🇨🇭 Switzerland: Play RSI

🇸🇮 Slovenia: RTV SLO And all of the U23 and Junior races can be watched absolutely free all around the world on the UEC's own YouTube channel. What if you're overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free Road European Championships streams – more on that below.

How to watch any Road European Championships 2026 stream using a VPN

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual French service, you'd select a France-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the cycling.

How to watch Road European Championships 2026 live streams in the US

Specialist cycling streamer FloBikes has the live coverage of this year's Road European Championships cycling in the US, allowing you to watch it on your laptop, Android (mobile and TV), iPhone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

It costs $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be cancelled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.99 per month ($155.99 total for the year).

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the cycling on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Road European Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2026 UEC Road European Championships on FloBikes. A subscription costs CA$49.99 a month or CA$215.88 for the year paid a month at a time.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access your usual cycling live streams when traveling away from Canada.

Watch Road European Championships 2026 live streams in UK

Extensive coverage of the 2026 Road European Championships will be shown on TNT Sports

To access this you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via HBO Max that includes TNT Sports. The best value streaming package is £25.99 a month for a 12-month term.

If you're currently traveling abroad, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Road European Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

Just like in North America, this UEC cycling event will be shown on FloBikes in Australia. Click through for your current local pricing.

Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Road European Championships 2026 on FloBikes as if you were back Down Under.

Can I watch 2026 Road European Championships on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the Road European Championships. For example, FloBikes in the USA and Canada and HBO Max in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 Road European Championships on the UCI's official social media channels such as on X (@UEC_cycling), Instagram (@uec_cycling), Facebook (UEC) and the UEC YouTube channel.

When do the 2026 Road European Championships start? The 2026 UEC Road European Championships takes place between Friday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 7. The U23 Road Races get the action started on the opening day, with all six Time Trial events bringing the curtain down.

Road European Championships 2026 schedule

Friday, October 2

3am ET / 8am BST – Women’s U23 Road Race

7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST – Men’s U23 Road Race

Saturday, October 3

3am ET / 8am BST – Men’s Junior Road Race

7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST – Women's Elite Road Race

Sunday, October 4

3am ET / 8am BST – Women’s Junior Road Race

7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST – Men's Elite Road Race

Tuesday, October 6

5am ET / 10am BST – Junior Mixed Relay

9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST – Elite Mixed Relay

Wednesday, October 7

3.15am ET / 8.15am BST – Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial

4.10am ET / 9.10am BST – Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial

5.30am ET / 10.30am BST – Women’s U23 Individual Time Trial

6.20am ET / 11.20am BST – Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial

8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST – Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial

10.15am ET / 3.15pm BST – Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial