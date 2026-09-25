How to watch SparkTV from anywhere with a VPN
SparkTV comes with a library full of movies and TV – and it's totally free
- Watch movies and TV shows FREE on SparkTV (US)
- Traveling abroad? Unlock SparkTV with Proton VPN (try risk-free)
- 1000s free movies and TV shows
With countless different streaming services out there, knowing which to subscribe to can be difficult, especially when factoring in rising costs. But, thankfully, using SparkTV is completely free (in selected countries).
SparkTV specializes in romantic movies, with hundreds of titles from Romance on the Ranch to Not Cinderella's Type, plus lots of TV shows like Beauty and the Billionaire, and documentaries too.
The best part is you can use SparkTV on your television, on the go using an app, or through YouTube.
But, what if you're away from the US and want to access SparkTV's free catalogue? All you need is the right VPN – we'll show you how below.,
How to watch SparkTV for free
Good news: SparkTV is a totally free platform. That said, it's ad-supported so you will have to deal with the odd commercial here and there.
SparkTV is available free in selected countries including the USA and Latin America – but not other, like the UK
You can just visiting the website or use the app, which is available in conjunction with a range of third-party platforms such as Plex, Sling, Vizio, and TCL.
Traveling abroad? Blocked? You can still watch SparkTV for free with Proton VPN (grab the discount below).
How to watch SparkTV from anywhere with a VPN
Using a VPN is the best way to bypass geo-locked restrictions and access your usual content – even if you're away on holiday.
Important! Many VPNs don't work with SparkTV – but Proton VPN does, as well as most other major streaming services like Prime and Peacock, as well as UK favorites like ITVX and BBC iPlayer.
Happily, Proton VPN is one of of the best VPNs and remarkably cheap – thanks to the offer below...
Use Proton VPN to stream from anywhere ($2.99 per month)
Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world. It works with SparkTV and most other streaming services too, so you access your usual content and websites when traveling abroad.
Do you need a VPN to watch SparkTV abroad?
SparkTV is built to be used on the go, so you may be able to access the platform even if you're on holiday or moving around, as long as you have a stable internet connection.
However, to guarantee access to the full library and use your account if you're traveling around, using a VPN might be the best way to ensure you don't get hit by any geo-restrictions or interruptions.
You can change your location and settings so that your device thinks you're back home, and get access to your content as normal. As we say, we recommend Proton VPN for this.
What streaming devices are supported by SparkTV?
📱 Mobile & Web
Android phones & tablets (Android L or later)
iPhone & iPad (iOS 15 or later)
Web browsers — watch via tv.youtube.com on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.
📺 Smart TVs
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 & newer)
LG Smart TVs (2016 & newer)
Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)
Hisense Smart TVs (select models)
Sharp Smart TVs (select models)
Sony Smart TVs (select models)
(Support varies by model and app store availability)
🎮 Streaming Media Players & Set‑tops
Roku players & Roku TVs
Apple TV (4th gen & 4K)
Chromecast with Google TV / Google TV devices
Android TV devices (including built‑in TVs and boxes)
Amazon Fire TV devices & Fire TV Edition TVs
(App must be available in the device’s store)
🎮 Game Consoles & Smart Displays
Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4/Pro
Google Nest Hub / Smart displays with YouTube support
Is SparkTV only available in the US?
While SparkTV is predominantly a US service, it is also available in Europe and Latin America – but not in the UK or Ireland.
In Europe, you should know that SparkTV is usually referred to as SparkleMovies, but it's still the same service with similar content. You'll also find it on LG channels in Scandinavia and the Netherlands.
In the US and Latin America, you can watch content in English or in Spanish.
SparkTV also produces content for Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, and parts of Africa.
What can you watch on SparkTV?
The list is just about endless when it comes to SparkTV content, but here are some of the more popular titles on the platform:
- All Aboard for Love
- Romantic Rewrite
- Cinderella in the Caribbean
- Love Finds You in Sugarcreek
- Love Unleashed
- Meet Me in New York
- Romance on the Ranch
- Seeking Persephone (series)
- Guarded (series)
- The Love Club (series)
- Lost in Love
- Beauty and the Billionaire
- Retreat to Paradise
Is SparkTV legal?
Yes, SparkTV is totally legal and free streaming service.
Much like streamers such as Tubi or PlutoTV, you can access a decent library of content free of charge as long as you don't mind being interrupted by adverts every now and again.
Likewise, the YouTube channel is completely free and has all the necessary licensing to show the movies and series that it does.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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