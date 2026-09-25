Watch movies and TV shows FREE on SparkTV (US)

Traveling abroad? Unlock SparkTV with Proton VPN (try risk-free)

1000s free movies and TV shows

With countless different streaming services out there, knowing which to subscribe to can be difficult, especially when factoring in rising costs. But, thankfully, using SparkTV is completely free (in selected countries).

SparkTV specializes in romantic movies, with hundreds of titles from Romance on the Ranch to Not Cinderella's Type, plus lots of TV shows like Beauty and the Billionaire, and documentaries too.

The best part is you can use SparkTV on your television, on the go using an app, or through YouTube.

But, what if you're away from the US and want to access SparkTV's free catalogue? All you need is the right VPN – we'll show you how below.,

How to watch SparkTV for free

Good news: SparkTV is a totally free platform. That said, it's ad-supported so you will have to deal with the odd commercial here and there.

SparkTV is available free in selected countries including the USA and Latin America – but not other, like the UK

You can just visiting the website or use the app, which is available in conjunction with a range of third-party platforms such as Plex, Sling, Vizio, and TCL.

Traveling abroad? Blocked? You can still watch SparkTV for free with Proton VPN (grab the discount below) .

How to watch SparkTV from anywhere with a VPN

Using a VPN is the best way to bypass geo-locked restrictions and access your usual content – even if you're away on holiday.

Important! Many VPNs don't work with SparkTV – but Proton VPN does, as well as most other major streaming services like Prime and Peacock, as well as UK favorites like ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

Happily, Proton VPN is one of of the best VPNs and remarkably cheap – thanks to the offer below...

Use Proton VPN to stream from anywhere ($2.99 per month)

Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world. It works with SparkTV and most other streaming services too, so you access your usual content and websites when traveling abroad. Try Proton risk-free – 30 days money-back guarantee

Do you need a VPN to watch SparkTV abroad?

SparkTV is built to be used on the go, so you may be able to access the platform even if you're on holiday or moving around, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

However, to guarantee access to the full library and use your account if you're traveling around, using a VPN might be the best way to ensure you don't get hit by any geo-restrictions or interruptions.

You can change your location and settings so that your device thinks you're back home, and get access to your content as normal. As we say, we recommend Proton VPN for this.

What streaming devices are supported by SparkTV?

📱 Mobile & Web

Android phones & tablets (Android L or later)

iPhone & iPad (iOS 15 or later)

Web browsers — watch via tv.youtube.com on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.

📺 Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 & newer)

LG Smart TVs (2016 & newer)

Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)

Hisense Smart TVs (select models)

Sharp Smart TVs (select models)

Sony Smart TVs (select models)

(Support varies by model and app store availability)

🎮 Streaming Media Players & Set‑tops

Roku players & Roku TVs

Apple TV (4th gen & 4K)

Chromecast with Google TV / Google TV devices

Android TV devices (including built‑in TVs and boxes)

Amazon Fire TV devices & Fire TV Edition TVs

(App must be available in the device’s store)

🎮 Game Consoles & Smart Displays

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4/Pro

Google Nest Hub / Smart displays with YouTube support

Is SparkTV only available in the US?

While SparkTV is predominantly a US service, it is also available in Europe and Latin America – but not in the UK or Ireland.

In Europe, you should know that SparkTV is usually referred to as SparkleMovies, but it's still the same service with similar content. You'll also find it on LG channels in Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

In the US and Latin America, you can watch content in English or in Spanish.

SparkTV also produces content for Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, and parts of Africa.

What can you watch on SparkTV?

The list is just about endless when it comes to SparkTV content, but here are some of the more popular titles on the platform:

All Aboard for Love

Romantic Rewrite

Cinderella in the Caribbean

Love Finds You in Sugarcreek

Love Unleashed

Meet Me in New York

Romance on the Ranch

Seeking Persephone (series)

Guarded (series)

The Love Club (series)

Lost in Love

Beauty and the Billionaire

Retreat to Paradise

Is SparkTV legal?

Yes, SparkTV is totally legal and free streaming service.

Much like streamers such as Tubi or PlutoTV, you can access a decent library of content free of charge as long as you don't mind being interrupted by adverts every now and again.

Likewise, the YouTube channel is completely free and has all the necessary licensing to show the movies and series that it does.

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