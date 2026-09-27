How to watch Men's Elite Road Race at UCI Road World Championships 2026 for FREE: Live Streams & TV Channels

Watch the Men's Elite Road Race at the Road World Championships 2026 as Flanders flyer Remco Evenepoel goes for a second gold medal in seven days at the championships in Montreal – a prospect made far more realistic by the absence of one Tadej Pogačar.

When Pogi Star took a tumble during stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana and later confirmed that he'd broken his collarbone, the potential list of winners for Sunday's Elite Road Race was blown wide open. The Slovenian modern great has won the last two of these, and was odds-on to make it a threepeat.

After taking his fourth straight time trial title last Sunday, Evenepoel now has the chance to double up by claiming his first road race win since 2022. Mathieu van der Poel is another former champ who'll be licking his lips at Pogačar's no-show, while Paul Seixas showed great form in his third-place TT finish, Ben Healy will be hoping to improve on this bronze medal from last year, and the likes of Primož Roglič, Isaac del Toro and newly crowned mountain bike world champion Tom Pidcock are all likely to be in the mix, too.

Here's where to watch the Men's Elite Road Race live streams at the UCI Road World Championships 2026 online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Men's Elite Road Race 2026 for free? Yes! You can watch the Men's Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships 2026 for FREE in many parts of the world. CBC Sports and the CBC Gem streaming platform is showing extensive coverage of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Canada – and all for FREE! You just need to create a free account on CBC Gem to watch online. Elsewhere, several other free-to-air broadcasters and their streaming platforms will also have live cycling coverage with domestic commentary. These include: 🇬🇧 UK: BBC iPlayer

🇫🇷 France: France TV

🇩🇪 Germany: ZDF

🇧🇪 Belgium: VRT Max

🇵🇹 Portugal: RTP Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland: Play RSI And in areas of the globe where there's no other official rights holder, the UCI's own YouTube channel will stream live action. That comprises 130+ countries in all (see the whole list here), from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. What if you're overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free UCI Road World Championships streams – more on that below.

How to watch any Men's Road Race stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, letting you unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a discount of up to 75%.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Canadian service, you'd select a Canada-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBC Gem or your usual local streaming service and watch the cycling.

How to watch Men's Elite Road Race live streams in the US

Specialist cycling streamer FloBikes has the live coverage of this year's Road World Championships cycling in the US, allowing you to watch the Men's Road Race on your laptop, Android (mobile and TV), iPhone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

It costs $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be cancelled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.99 per month ($155.99 total for the year).

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the cycling on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Men's Elite Road Race 2026 live streams in Canada

CBC has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2026 Road World Championships — including Sunday's Men's Elite Road Race — for FREE.

You can watch the race on TV via the free-to-air CBC Sports or live and on-demand coverage through its online CBC Gem streaming platform.

If you aren't in Canada for the event simply use a VPN to tune in to your free UCI Road World Championships cycling streams from overseas.

Watch Men's Elite Road Race live streams in UK

There will live action from the Men's Road Race at the 2026 Road World Championships streamed for free in the UK on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

The online iPlayer will show the whole race from 2pm BST, while BBC Three will pick things up when it hits the air at 7pm.

All the races from the 2026 UCI Road World Championships are also being shown on TNT Sports. To access this you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via HBO Max that includes TNT Sports. The best value streaming package is £25.99 a month for a 12-month term

If you're currently traveling abroad, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Men's Elite Road Race live streams in Australia

This Road Race at the 2026 World Championships will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia. Stan Sport costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing from $9.99 a month.

Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Men's Road Race on Stan as if you were back Down Under.

Can I watch 2026 Road World Championships on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the Road World Championships. For example, CBC Gem in Canada, FloBikes in the USA an BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 Road World Championships on the UCI's official social media channels such as on X (@UCI_cycling), Instagram (@uci_cycling), Facebook (UCI) and the UCI YouTube channel.

When does the Men's Elite Road Race start? The final event at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, the Men's Elite Road Race takes place on Sunday, September 27 from 9am ET local time. That's 2pm BST in the UK and 11pm AEST in Australia.