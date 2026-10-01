How to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 for free online from anywhere

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 airs on BBC One and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer afterwards

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The companion show airs every Thursday and Friday, starting from October 1

While Claudia Winkleman welcomes a fresh batch of celebrities into her castle for more games of deception, no series of The Traitors would be complete without Ed Gamble dissecting every twist and turn in his companion show, The Traitors: Uncloaked.

This second season of The Celebrity Traitors sees the likes of Maya Jama, James Acaster, Bella Ramsey, and Rob Beckett play the popular game, but once they're done in the castle, fans will obviously be wanting more, and that's where Gamble comes in.

Join him on his iconic leather armchairs as celebrity guests and contestants sit down to share all their thoughts about what's happening in The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Watch along every Thursday and Friday after the main show.

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If you're ready for more debriefs on all the action from the castle, here's how to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 online and on TV – from anywhere.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer will have all episodes of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 available to watch for free. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Thursday, October 1. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 in the UK

In the UK, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 is available on BBC iPlayer for free.

You can also watch episodes on the linear TV channel BBC One. The show airs every Thursday and Friday, straight after the main show.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 in the US?

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 will be confined to British television and BBC iPlayer, so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States.

If you're traveling around, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 in Canada?

Similar to the US, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Like in the US and Canada, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will not be available to stream or watch on any linear TV channels.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked need to know

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked - how many episodes will there be?

There will be ten episodes of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked this season, featuring live reactions to what happens on the main show, celebrity guests, and former contestants.

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 - contestants

Amol Rajan

Bella Ramsey

Hannah Fry

James Acaster

James Blunt

Jerry Hall

Joanne McNally

Joe Lycett

Julie Hesmondhalgh

King Kenny

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Maya Jama

Michael Sheen

Miranda Hart

Myha'la

Richard E. Grant

Rob Beckett

Romesh Ranganathan

Ross Kemp

Sebastian Croft

Sharon Rooney

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