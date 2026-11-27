Overview Stream Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List on Prime (free trial)

Watch Prime from anywhere with NordVPN (78% off)

All four episodes drop Friday, November 27

Ever made a bucket list? Well, comedy icon Alan Carr is about to put the most popular bucket list challenges to the test as he travels around the UK, the Canary Islands, and parts of Scandinavia along with some celebrity friends.

The likes of Jack Dee, Mel Giedroyc, Tom Allen, Joe Wilkinson, and Joanne McNally will join him on his quest to find the best and most rewarding bucket list tasks. If you've ever wanted to see Carr flying a plane or driving a train, now's your chance.

There are four episodes of this unscripted comedy travel-adjacent show to dive into, and they're all landing at the same time on the same platform around the world, which makes things nice and simple.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List in the US

In the US, you can watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List via Prime Video from November 27.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 78% off below).

How to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List on Prime Video.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your UK stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Prime Video website or app, sign in, and watch Alan Carr's Bucket List travel series.

How to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List in Canada

Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List releases on Friday, November 27 on Prime Video. All four episodes arrive at launch so you can binge them in one go if you want. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List in Australia

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It's the same deal in Australia, with Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List releasing on Amazon Prime Video with all four episodes on Friday, November 27.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List in the UK

Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List will be available on Prime on Friday, November 27 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List

When is the Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List release date? Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List lands on Prime Video on November 27 globally, with all four episodes available at launch.

Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List - who's involved?

Alan Carr

Jack Dee

Mel Giedroyc

Tom Allen

Joe Wilkinson

Joanne McNally

Can I watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List trailer