Watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas online

The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas drops on Thanksgiving (November 26) so get ready to see Jennifer Lopez perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the final night of her Las Vegas residency, with all of her greatest hits playing in one epic, full length show.

It's a two-hour broadcast on linear TV, recorded back in March and broadcast on Thanksgiving night. Streaming customers can watch the big show the next day thanks to Paramount+. Thankfully, it's airing in most territories – but not the UK apparently.

With the singer planning a tour in 2027, now is the ideal time to refresh your memory when it comes to all her hit songs, including "Jenny From the Block" and "On the Floor". It's not just JLo, though; she's joined by a full orchestra and 16 dancers on stage to make this a show to remember.

Ready to party with the Latina legend? Read on as this guide explains how to watch The JLo Show online – and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas for free? Yes. The special concert is on CBS which means you can watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas for FREE in the US with the Fubo Free Trial Happy to wait a day? The show streams the next day on Paramount Plus. Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch your US service abroad.

How to watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas from anywhere

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If you're keen to watch The JLo Show streams but you're away from the US and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The JLo Show's Las Vegas gig on CBS or Paramount+.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your US stream, you'd select a United States server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Paramount+ website or app, sign in, and watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas.

How to watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas in the US

The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas airs on CBS on Thursday, November 26 at 8pm ET/PT. The show is available on Linear TV, or you can watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas on Paramount+ Premium (50% off with Black Friday) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo (FREE trial). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch the big show the following day (with extra bonus footage). Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch The JLo Show Live online in Canada

The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas will be airing on Paramount+ in Canada, with the show broadcast on November 26 at 8pm ET.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $7.99 per month, for the basic, ad-supported package.

Alternatively... Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas online in Australia

The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas is set to land on Paramount+ in Australia, and it will be on the platform from November 26.

Away from home? By using a VPN you can tap into your usual services.

Can you watch The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas in the UK?

There is no sign of The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas being released in the UK at this point.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream JLo Thanksgiving special in the UK by using a VPN.

All you need to know about The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas

The JLo Show: Las Vegas - synopsis

As per the official CBS wesbite, this is what the show is all about:

"Jennifer Lopez brings her biggest hits to the Las Vegas stage in a concert combining music, dance and theatrical storytelling. The show celebrates her journey from the Bronx to global superstardom, with all the glamour of a Vegas spectacular."

The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas trailer

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