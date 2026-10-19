How to watch Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas online — stream reality TV from anywhere

Bravolebrity Lisa Vanderpump is rolling the dice on her biggest project yet — she's opening a her own hotel in Sin City.

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, a new three-part reality TV series, follows her race to open The Vanderpump Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Expect lavish interiors, last-minute disasters, and familiar faces including Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent.

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The series premieres Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with two back-to-back episodes.

Streaming fans: Below we'll show you how to watch Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas live and online without cable – and from anywhere.

How to watch Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas for FREE

The first two episodes of Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas air back-to-back from Oct. 20 on Bravo.

For US viewers, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature Bravo and offer free trial periods.

Away from the US? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch Vanderpump Rules from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Lisa Las Vegas online, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. Use a VPN to watch Vanderpump Rules online from anywhere:

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Stream Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas in US

In the US, Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas premieres on Bravo on Tues, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The third and final episode drops the following day, Oct. 21. Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with Bravo include Fubo from $84.99 and YouTube TV from $82.99 a month. Both offer free trials. Peacock subscribers can stream episodes on-demand the day after they air on Bravo. Peacock doesn't offer a free trial but you can get Peacock Premium for free with the Walmart Plus 30-day trial, which costs just $1. Traveling outside the US? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Vanderpump Rules in UK, Canada, Australia

Vanderpump Rules Las Vegas special will stream on Hayu in the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond. Episodes land the day after their US premiere, starting Wednesday, October 21. A subscription to Hayu starts at £4.99 / CA$7.99 / AU$8.99, with all territories offering annual discounts and a 7-day FREE trial via Prime Channels. Traveling abroad? You can stream Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas (2026) on Hayu from anywhere with a VPN.

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas trailer

SNEAK PEEK: Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas Season 1 Trailer! | (S1) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

When is the Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas release date? Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 9pm ET/PT with a two-episode premiere event. The third and final episode will air on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9pm ET/PT.

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas episode guide

Part 1: Vegas? That’s Epic, Baby!

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

"Lisa Vanderpump gets the chance to open up her very own hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, but she and her team feel the pressure as they attempt to check everything off their never-ending to-do list. Walking into the space, everything feels like a construction site and Lisa fears those around her have a lack of urgency."

Part 2: If It Was Easy, Everyone Would Do It

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

"With time running out, Lisa and her team rush to put the finishing touches on the hotel. Guests begin to check in before all the rooms are ready and late deliveries, holes in the ceiling, and complaining guests threaten to derail the opening."

Part 3: Misbehave Accordingly

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

"With celebrity guests arriving in droves to celebrate the grand opening party, excitement is at an all-time high. Lisa only gets one chance to make a lasting first impression and the pressure is on for The Vanderpump Hotel to keep the momentum going long after the party ends."