How to watch VRT Awards 2026 online and from anywhere

Watch VRT Awards 2026 for free on Philo

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The event was hosted at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan, New York City on October 6

The second-annual VRT Awards are here, and it's a time to celebrate the very best in reality TV over the past year.

The so-calledVirtual Reali-Tea – see what they did there? – event took place at Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan on October 6, with Danny Murphy and Evan Real hosting the big show, and will be shown in its entirety on streaming service Philo. Meanwhile, there were performances by Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules fame, and Bravo icon Luann de Lesseps.

Without spoiling too much, we know that Summer House was hugely popular in the fan-voted categories. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island took the award for Best Cast, which is quite the coup given the show is the latest addition to the franchise. Finally, the prestigious Golden Kettle Award went to the cast of The Golden Life, of which De Lesseps can count herself as a member.

The event may be staged in the USA, but anyone traveling around can still find a way to watch along, with our help. So, read on to find out how to watch VRT Awards 2026 from anywhere and for free.

How to watch VRT Awards 2026 for free

The VRT Awards 2026 will be available to watch on Philo, totally free, for viewers in the US.

The event will be streaming on the platform from Friday, October 9.

Stream VRT Awards 2026 on Philo Philo is a live TV service, much like Sling and Fubo, but it's a lot cheaper. Naturally, that means some channels are missing, but it's still a worthwhile platform to have in your locker. While subscriptions to Philo can cost, the coverage of the VRT Awards 2026 is totally free. ABROAD? WATCH PHILO FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN (try 30 days)

How to watch VRT Awards 2026 abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad when VRT Awards 2026 airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN.

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How to watch VRT Awards 2026 in the US

You can access the whole show via Philo as detailed above, and it's totally free. It will air on Friday, October 9.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above.

Can you watch VRT Awards 2026 outside the USA?

Unfortunately, Philo is restricted to US viewers and the VRT Awards 2026 is an exclusive event tied to Philo. That means you won't technically be able to watch the show from anywhere but the US.

However, there are ways to watch Philo outside the USA. As we detailed above, a VPN like NordVPN is your best route to bypass geo-locked content if you're away from home.

Who are the hosts of VRT Awards 2026?

Danny Murphy and Evan Real are the hosts of the VRT Awards 2026. They are also the hosts of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Murphy has previously appeared on SiriusXFM and was a co-host on Not Another True Crime Podcast for Betches Media. He's also a popular comedian and has a strong social media following.

Real is from a very similar background. He was the host of the morning show on SiriusXFM, has appeared on Entertainment Tonight and The Wendy Williams Show, and has also hosted panels at BravoCon.

Who won awards at VRT Awards 2026?

If you don't mind spoilers, here are the nominees and WINNERS of the VRT Awards 2026:

BREAKOUT STAR

Trinity Tatum

Mia Calabrese

Alicia Carmody

WINNER: Ariana Biermann

STYLE ICON OF THE YEAR

Paris Hilton

Ariana Madix

Bronwyn Newport

WINNER: Meredith Marks

FAVORITE DYNAMIC DUO

Austen Kroll & Salley Carson

Layla Taylor & Miranda Hope

Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon

Winners: Lindsay Hubbard & Gemma

HOT TEA OF THE YEAR

Bryce Alakai

Robert Irwin

Fraser Olender

Winner: Kyle Cooke

BEST REUNION PERFORMANCE

Maddi Reese

Jo-Ellen Tiberi

Karen Huger

Winner: Ciara Miller

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Scheana Shay

Ashley Darby

Drew Sidora

Winner: Luann de Lesseps

BEST RETURN TO SCREEN

Carole Radziwill

Lala Kent

Vicki Gunvalson

Winners: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga & Dolores Catania

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