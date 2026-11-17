Overview The Circle season 8 premieres: Tue, November 17 on Hulu (US)

on Hulu (US) Global stream: Disney+ (CA and AU)

Disney+ (CA and AU) Access Hulu and Disney+ via DIRECTV

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The good news is The Circle is back, although it is on a different streamer now after leaving Netflix. Read on for how to watch The Circle season 8 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Thankfully, the series has been picked up by Hulu and will get a new lease of life. The show, which places contestants in an apartment building and lets them use a social media app to present themselves however they choose, has been highly popular over the last decade, but it's time for a makeover.

This season, the show is produced live and viewers will get to vote there and then who they want to stay and who they want to leave the show. Influencer Tinx is stepping in as the host, and she's joined by a handful of celebrity contestants, including Layla Taylor from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and Dominic DeAngelis of "Vanderpump Villa" fame.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch The Circle season 8 online and stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch The Circle season 8 for free?

The show is on Hulu in the US, and that service does not have a free trial.

The same goes for Canada, where it streams on Disney+, another platform which does not offer a free trial for customers.

Your best chance at watching (at least some of) The Circle season 8 for free is by signing up for a 5-day trial of DIRECTV, which will give you access to Hulu.

Away from home? use a VPN to make it seem like you are home, so you can access all the streams you normally would.

Use a VPN to watch The Circle season 8 from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch The Circle but you're away from the US and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Circle season 8 on Hulu.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your US Hulu stream, you'd select a United States server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Hulu, sign in, and watch The Circle season 8 as normal.

How to watch The Circle season 8 online in the US

The Circle season 8 is available for free to US viewers via the DIRECTV 5-day free trial.

Bundles on DIRECTV include Disney+ and Hulu, and start at $59.99 after the free trial has ended.

Alternatively, Hulu customers will be able to watch The Circle season 8 every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9pm ET on the service. The first episode is live on Tuesday, November 17.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Circle season 8 is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch The Circle season 8 online in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Viewers outside the US who are based in Canada can watch The Circle season 8 on Disney+, and the show will land there on November 17 just like in the States.

Disney+ subscriptions in Canada cost $8.99 per month.

Visiting Canada from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

How to watch The Circle season 8 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's a similar situation in Australia, with The Circle season 8 arriving on Disney+, albeit a day later on Wednesday, November 18.

Away from Oz? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to Australia.

Can you watch The Circle season 8 in the UK?

Unfortunately, viewers in the UK won't be able to watch The Circle. Despite the show getting a wider release on Disney+ in Canada and Australia, it won't be landing in Britain (at least, not yet).

The solution? Try downloading a VPN and setting your location to the United States to access Hulu streams.

The Circle season 8 FAQ

The Circle season 8 trailer

The Circle | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Circle season 8 - who's involved?

Alyssa Khan (playing as herself)

Cyrus Irani (playing as himself)

Dominic DeAngelis (playing as Lisa Vanderpump)

Gina Baffour and Yanis Nyantenji (a real-life couple who will be playing together as Gina, but single)

Hannah Brown (playing as herself)

Justin Hinsley (playing as himself)

Kate Racker (playing as a so-far uknonwn single man)

Layla Taylor (playing status unknown)

Sasha Farber (playing as himself)

Suave Pegues (playing as himself)

The Circle season 8 - episode guide

Episode 1 - Tuesday, November 17

Episode 2 - Wednesday, November 18

Episode 3 - Thursday, November 19

Episode 4 - Tuesday, November 24

Episode 5 - Wednesday, November 25

Episode 6 - Thursday, November 26

Episode 7 - Tuesday, December 1

Episode 8 - Wednesday, December 2

Episode 9 - Thursday, December 3

Episode 10 - Tuesday, December 8

Episode 11 - Wednesday, December 9

Episode 12 - Thursday, December 10

Episode 13 - Tuesday, December 15

Episode 14 - Wednesday, December 16

Episode 15 - Thursday, December 17

Episode 16 - Friday, December 18