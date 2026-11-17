The surprisingly compact Bambu Labs A1 mini drops to $199 in the Black Friday sale
The perfect route into 3D printing for anyone short on desk space - and now it’s $20 cheaper thanks to Black Friday
3D printers might have a reputation for being complex and bulky, but you don’t need a huge, expensive machine or a large workshop to get started.
Step forward the Bambu Labs A1 mini: a compact, beginner-friendly option that is available for just £199 in the Black Friday sale.
Today’s best Bambu Lab A1 mini deal
The discount is available directly from Bambu Lab as part of its Black Friday promotion, which runs until December 1 and drops the price by $20.
A combo deal, including the AMS Lite automatic material system, costs $299 rather than $329 and upgrades the A1 mini to tackle multicolor printing.
Why we recommend the Bambu Lab A1 mini
The A1 mini weighs just over 12 pounds and is a tiny device with dimensions of just 13.66 × 12.40 × 14.37 inches.
Despite that small footprint, it’s a very capable machine. It has a 180 x 180 × 180 mm build volume, direct-drive extruder, and automatic bed leveling. Its maximum toolhead speed is a respectable 500mm/s, and it supports PLA, PETG, and TPU filaments. It does all of this while boasting a whisper-quiet 49 dB operational noise level.
When our reviewer evaluated the A1 mini he gave it a full five-star score and praised its print quality, speed, and beginner-friendly accessibility. Tom’s Hardware also gave it an Editor’s Choice award, praising its quiet operation and intuitive interface.
The obvious compromise is build size: larger projects will need a bigger printer. It’s also an open-frame design, so it’s not suited to every filament type.
Read the TechRadar Bambu Labs A1 mini review
Price context and historical value
The $199 price is a 9% reduction on Bambu Lab’s $219 reference price and is broadly in line with last year’s Black Friday deals.
If you want to start with multicolor printing, we’d recommend the $299 combo deal, which includes the AMS Lite. And no matter what you buy, consider what accessories and consumables you need at the same time - they’re all on offer in the Black Friday sale, too.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… you want a straightforward, affordable first 3D printer for smaller projects.
❌ Skip it if… you need a larger build area or plan to print materials that require an enclosed machine.
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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