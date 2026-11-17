3D printers might have a reputation for being complex and bulky, but you don’t need a huge, expensive machine or a large workshop to get started.

Step forward the Bambu Labs A1 mini: a compact, beginner-friendly option that is available for just £199 in the Black Friday sale.

Today’s best Bambu Lab A1 mini deal

Black Friday Save $20 Bambu Lab A1 mini: was $219 now $199 at Bambu Lab The discount is available directly from Bambu Lab as part of its Black Friday promotion, which runs until December 1 and drops the price by $20. A combo deal, including the AMS Lite automatic material system, costs $299 rather than $329 and upgrades the A1 mini to tackle multicolor printing.

Why we recommend the Bambu Lab A1 mini

The A1 mini weighs just over 12 pounds and is a tiny device with dimensions of just 13.66 × 12.40 × 14.37 inches.

Despite that small footprint, it’s a very capable machine. It has a 180 x 180 × 180 mm build volume, direct-drive extruder, and automatic bed leveling. Its maximum toolhead speed is a respectable 500mm/s, and it supports PLA, PETG, and TPU filaments. It does all of this while boasting a whisper-quiet 49 dB operational noise level.

When our reviewer evaluated the A1 mini he gave it a full five-star score and praised its print quality, speed, and beginner-friendly accessibility. Tom’s Hardware also gave it an Editor’s Choice award, praising its quiet operation and intuitive interface.

The obvious compromise is build size: larger projects will need a bigger printer. It’s also an open-frame design, so it’s not suited to every filament type.

Read the TechRadar Bambu Labs A1 mini review

Price context and historical value

The $199 price is a 9% reduction on Bambu Lab’s $219 reference price and is broadly in line with last year’s Black Friday deals.

If you want to start with multicolor printing, we’d recommend the $299 combo deal, which includes the AMS Lite. And no matter what you buy, consider what accessories and consumables you need at the same time - they’re all on offer in the Black Friday sale, too.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want a straightforward, affordable first 3D printer for smaller projects.

❌ Skip it if… you need a larger build area or plan to print materials that require an enclosed machine.