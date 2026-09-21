My two sons are obsessed with 3D-printed toys, so a 3D printer is on their Christmas wish list, which makes this Amazon deal very appealing.



The Bambu Lab P1S is Amazon's number one best-selling 3D printer, and it just dropped to $499.99 (was $549.99). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 3D printer.



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The Bambu Lab P1S is a great introduction to 3D printing, with claims that it can be set up in just 15 minutes and offers hassle-free assembly for all skill levels. It supports up to 16 colors, so you can print endless, colorful creations, and it's fast too, with a max speed of 500 mm/s. It also includes a handy remote control and comes in an enclosed-body design with an activated carbon filter for improved performance.

Save on Amazon's best-selling 3D Printer

Bambu Lab P1S Combo 3D Printer: was $549 now $499.99 at Amazon The Bambu Lab P1S is Amazon's number 1 best-selling 3D printer, and it's on sale for $499.99 - a record-low price. The Bambu Lab S1S takes just 15 minutes to set up, offers 16 colors for endless creations, and prints at lightning speed.

Keep in mind that today's discount on the Bambu Lab S1S is a limited-time offer and a record-low price. That $499.99 price tag is also an incredible deal for a high-quality 3D printer, as other models retail in the $600 to $800 price range.