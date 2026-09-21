At a time of soaring memory prices, Corsair has discounted plenty of its laptop and desktop PC DDR4 and DDR5 RAM. That includes its 32GB Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM kit.

• Best for: Anyone upgrading the memory in a compatible laptop or small-form-factor PC. It's particularly useful for heavy multitasking and memory-intensive creative applications.

• The deal: The 32GB Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM kit is now $380 (was $497) at Corsair.

• Why it matters: You get two 16GB DDR5 modules running at 4,800MT/s with CL40 latency and low 1.1V operation, with straightforward installation and a limited lifetime warranty. The maximum speed depends on the laptop or PC, its processor and motherboard, and Corsair's own information talks about about BIOS adjustments and overclocking being required in some cases.

Why we recommend it

Installation should be straightforward in systems with accessible SODIMM slots. Corsair says compatible computers can automatically operate the memory at its supported speed without requiring manual BIOS configuration.

Each module is tested at 4,800MT/s with CL40 latency. Corsair also individually screens and tests the modules and backs the kit with a limited lifetime warranty.

Price context & historical value

The reduction from $496.99 to $397.99 knocks $99 off the regular price, equivalent to a saving of almost 20%, which is pretty good in these days of sky-high memory prices.

If you own a time machine, you can nip back to 2024 where you'll find it selling as low as $69.99 at B&H. It was also available for $279.99 at Amazon earlier this year, but it's $397.99 (like Corsair is offering) right now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM kit if...

Your compatible laptop or compact PC currently has 8GB or 16GB of memory and that's increasingly proving to not be enough. Moving to 32GB can provide considerably more headroom for demanding workloads and multitasking.

❌ Skip the 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM kit if...

Your computer's specifications don't match. You need DDR5 SODIMM slots, and Corsair specifically lists compatibility with 13th Gen Intel Core or newer systems. Maximum supported capacity and memory speed also depend on your particular CPU and motherboard.

Also consider