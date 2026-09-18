We found the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x a glorious ultra-portable, with this deal shaving $550 off a Snapdragon laptop equipped with 32GB of memory and literal all-day battery life.

• Best for: Professionals and students who want a tablet-thin, lightweight laptop that doesn't sacrifice day-to-day performance.

• The deal: The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is now $1550 (was $2100) at Lenovo.

• Why we like it: We scored the Yoga Slim 7x 4 stars in our review, praising its impressively thin design, performance that easily handled everything from basic productivity to 4K streaming, and battery, which lasted just under 24 hours in our tests.

Save $550 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $2,099.99 now $1,549.99 at Lenovo Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-80-100 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 14-inch OLED Loaded with Windows 11 Home, the Yoga Slim 7x is ideal for remote workers, commuting professionals and students who need a premium-quality laptop that's remarkably thin.

Why we recommend it

This might just be the thinnest laptop we've ever tested - and the build quality is, and I quote, "exquisite." We awarded the Yoga Slim 7x 4 stars in our review, and found Lenovo's ultra-portable excelled at day-to-day tasks like running office software, multi-tab browsing, and streaming movies. We even managed to play Cyberpunk 2077 on low settings, although it's best-suited to productivity with casual gaming on the side. For content creation, I'd stick to design and photo editing over full-scale video production, with the 14-inch Full HD OLED hitting 100% DCI-P3.

For more options, see my guide to the best business laptops.

Value verdict

Good. Most Snapdragon-powered laptops cost around $1100 to $1300, but those base configurations are usually capped at 16GB of memory and 512GB storage. Here, you're doubling both specs with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB Gen4 SSD for smoother performance, justifying the $1550 price tag.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x if...

You want a backpack-friendly ultraportable for work and study. It measures 0.55 x 12.28 x 8.70 inches, and 2.58lbs in weight.

❌ Skip the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x if...

You need a laptop for dedicated graphics workloads like video editing, 3D rendering, or gaming.