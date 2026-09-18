If you're looking to upgrade to a bigger, better TV, look no further than this incredible Best Buy offer. The retailer has LG's top-rated 77-inch C6 OLED TV on sale for $2,599.99 (was $3,699.99), thanks to a whopping $1,100 discount.



That's a record-low price for LG's C6 OLED TV, which our experts have raved about, calling it a 'gaming powerhouse' with brilliant picture quality.



• Shop more LG TV deals at Best Buy



The LG C6 was released in March of this year and has already been crowned TechRadar's best TV of 2026. The LG C6 is the successor to the popular LG C5, and in our review, it earned five out of five stars, and we said it was 'a notable upgrade over its predecessor.' The LG C6 includes a speedy Alpha 11 AI processor and delivers brighter, more accurate colors and powerful contrast. You also get impressive gaming features and sound, and LG's webOS 26 smart platform, which includes new AI features.

LG's C6 OLED TV is down to a record-low price

Save $1,100 LG 77-inch C6 OLED TV (2026): was $3,699.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy If you want a massive premium display, Best Buy has LG's 77-inch C6 OLED TV on sale for $2,599.99. Ranked as our best TV, the LG C6 delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer and an incredible discount for a 2026 LG OLED TV. I've listed more of today's best TV deals from Best Buy below, which include record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED and OLED TVs.

More TV deals at Best Buy

Save $170 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy I can't say much about the overall quality of this TV since we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny it's a super low price for a TV this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big, affordable TV that's ideal for everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too concerned about getting the best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Insignia 65-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, this 65-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $299.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,000 Samsung 65-inch S90H OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy The S90H is Samsung's mid-range OLED TV in its 2026 lineup. It supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a strong alternative to the LG C6, this is a solid competitor. Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 Samsung 65-inch LS03FA The Frame QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼