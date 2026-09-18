VPN Deal of the Week: A long term partner for your torrenting needs, with no nasty auto-renew surprises

September isn't the greatest month for VPN deals. Black Friday is around the corner and, generally speaking, the big bargains are to be had from late October onwards. But, if you need a subscription now, then, no problem. There are still one or two real deals to be had, including this one from Private Internet Access.

The average base price for PIA sits at $2.18 which very much puts it in the category for a cheap VPN – cheap but very good. That's for the 27-month plan, which then works out as around $57, all in.

Instead, right now, you can pick up this VPN for $1.79 as the lowest per-month price. But, make sure to pay attention because things aren't quite as straightforward as they seem.

This $1.79 per month price is possible because PIA is offering a longer subscription. It's for 39 months, instead of 2 years. So, the overall cost – which, bear in mind, you need to pay up front – is more than the above. It's $69.81.

Now, if you ask me, that's a pretty good deal given that PIA is a TechRadar recommended VPN and that the extra year's service is pretty cheap at about $12.

But, what I really like about this deal is that the auto-renew price is exactly the same. So, no nasty surprises if you forget to cancel in 3.5 years' time.

Private Internet Access: $2.19 $1.79/month for 3-year deal

PIA is a great VPN. It offers more customization options than almost any other VPN and is a particularly good choice for torrenting. It also works well with streaming services and offers unlimited simultaneous connections. There are no nasty auto-renew fees to worry about either. All PIA plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

That's important because, like a lot of subscription services, many of the top VPNs have some eye-watering auto-renew prices. Windscribe, Mullvad and, with this deal, PIA are some of the ones that don't.

PIA is a particularly good choice for people looking to do some torrenting. There are good safety features to keep you protected while you use P2P networks and it's very configurable if you want to maximise you download/upload speeds too.

At this time of year, the only other VPN deal out there of note is Windscribe's Back to School offer which is still live despite the intended September 14 deadline.

But, like we say, if you've got your heart set on a different product, and you can wait another four weeks, you'll probably find more options.