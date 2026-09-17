The 'brilliantly budget' Corsair TC100 Relaxed drops in price at Amazon — and it's one of our favorite budget chairs for work and play
Comfortable, supportive, and actually affordable
The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is one of the top budget chairs we've ever tested, balancing ergonomic design with everyday affordability.
• Best for: Remote workers, students, and gamers who want a supportive, ergonomic chair that pulls double-duty for work and play.
• The deal: The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is down to $220 (was $270) at Amazon, and in the UK, the chair is now £150 (was £200).
• Why it matters: This gaming and office chair remains a top pick for us, particularly for those studying or working from home who want built-in lumbar support and a wider seat base compared to traditional bucket-seat designs, so it won't hem you in during the workday.
Fabric upholstery in a racing-inspired design, including a lumbar pillow and a detachable memory foam neck pillow, adjustable seat height, adjustable armrests, and a 90- to 160-degree recline range with 10-degree tilt stability for a rocking motion.
In the UK: now £150 (was £200)
Why we recommend it
In our review of the TC100 Relaxed, we called it "brilliantly budget", and found it "looks and feels every bit like some of the higher-end chairs" we've tested. And at this price point, its value is hard to argue with. The recline range is a genuine standout for a budget chair. A 90- to 160-degree tilt with stability at 10-degree increments means this can go from an upright desk position to a proper reclined break without the wobble or looseness that cheaper chairs often have.
For more picks, including the TC100 Relaxed, see our guide to the best office chairs we've tested.
Price Context & Historical Value
A £50 drop from £199.99 to £149.99 is a 25 percent discount. UK price tracking shows this exact price as the lowest currently available across major retailers, with most competitors still listing the same chair at £199.99 or higher, so this is a genuinely strong price, not an inflated one.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Corsair TC100 Relaxed if...
You want a comfortable, supportive, and affordable chair for long desk sessions.
❌ Skip the Corsair TC100 Relaxed if...
You want a true office chair, not a gaming chair that capable doubles as one for work.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.