The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is one of the top budget chairs we've ever tested, balancing ergonomic design with everyday affordability.

• Best for: Remote workers, students, and gamers who want a supportive, ergonomic chair that pulls double-duty for work and play.

• The deal: The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is down to $220 (was $270) at Amazon, and in the UK, the chair is now £150 (was £200).

• Why it matters: This gaming and office chair remains a top pick for us, particularly for those studying or working from home who want built-in lumbar support and a wider seat base compared to traditional bucket-seat designs, so it won't hem you in during the workday.

Why we recommend it

In our review of the TC100 Relaxed, we called it "brilliantly budget", and found it "looks and feels every bit like some of the higher-end chairs" we've tested. And at this price point, its value is hard to argue with. The recline range is a genuine standout for a budget chair. A 90- to 160-degree tilt with stability at 10-degree increments means this can go from an upright desk position to a proper reclined break without the wobble or looseness that cheaper chairs often have.

For more picks, including the TC100 Relaxed, see our guide to the best office chairs we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

A £50 drop from £199.99 to £149.99 is a 25 percent discount. UK price tracking shows this exact price as the lowest currently available across major retailers, with most competitors still listing the same chair at £199.99 or higher, so this is a genuinely strong price, not an inflated one.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair TC100 Relaxed if...

You want a comfortable, supportive, and affordable chair for long desk sessions.

❌ Skip the Corsair TC100 Relaxed if...

You want a true office chair, not a gaming chair that capable doubles as one for work.