Ink tank printers are some of our favorites to test thanks to cheaper, easy-to-refill bottled ink. And that's what HP's Smart Tank 5003 offers, swapping pricey ink cartridges for refillable tanks, and it's currently discounted on Amazon with several years of ink already in the box.

• Best for: Families, students, or remote workers that print often and want to cut the long-term cost of ink.

• The deal: The HP Smart Tank 5003 wireless all-in-one ink tank printer is $170 (was $190) at Amazon

• Why we like it: There's a lot to like here. For the price, you get cartridge-free, refillable ink tank printer with up to 3 years' free in inside the box. On top of that, it's a three-in-one model that lets you print, copy, and scan, with wireless connectivity, and AI-capable features that help format and clean up documents printed from the web.

Save $20 HP Smart Tank 5003: was $189.99 now $169.99 at Amazon This is HP's 'best-for-home' ink tank printer, an all-in-one that lets you print, scan and copy, with high-capacity refillable tanks designed to undercut cartridge printers on long-term cost per page. We like the 3 years' free ink in the box as a bonus.

Why we recommend it

HP's Smart Tank line has consistently been one of the more dependable ways into cartridge-free printing, and the pitch is straightforward: pay more upfront for the printer, then spend far less refilling ink over its lifetime than you would replacing cartridges. The bundled multi-year ink supply removes one of the biggest early costs of switching to a tank printer, and having scan and copy built in makes this a genuine all-in-one rather than a print-only device. We haven't tested this exact model ourselves, but it shares its core tank design with other Smart Tank printers we've found reliable for everyday home use.

For more options, see our guide to the best home printers and best ink tank printers we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $169.99, this is $20 off the $189.99 list price, and it matches the best price we've tracked for this printer at Amazon rather than a temporary dip. It's a solid time to buy if you were already considering a tank printer for the household, home office, or dorm room.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP Smart Tank 5003 Wireless All-in-One Printer if...

You print often enough that ink cartridges are getting expensive, and you want scan and copy built into an affordable all-in-one.

❌ Skip the HP Smart Tank 5003 Wireless All-in-One Printer if...

You only print occasionally and cartridge cost isn't a real pain point, you need faster print speeds for high-volume office use.