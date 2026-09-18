12 clever home office upgrades you didn't know you needed in Amazon's early Prime Day sale
But you'll absolutely want
I'm always on the look-out for the best home office gear and desk gadgets. And with Amazon launching its Early Prime Deals ahead of Prime Day on October 6-7, I've been digging through the sale to find the more interesting upgrades for home and office workspaces. Sure, we all want a nice wireless mouse, a mechanical keyboard, and a comfortable office chair. But I wanted to find the hidden gems that go beyond the basics, to create an office setup that's more tailored, efficient, and, dare I say it, a lot cooler.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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