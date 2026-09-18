I'm always on the look-out for the best home office gear and desk gadgets. And with Amazon launching its Early Prime Deals ahead of Prime Day on October 6-7, I've been digging through the sale to find the more interesting upgrades for home and office workspaces. Sure, we all want a nice wireless mouse, a mechanical keyboard, and a comfortable office chair. But I wanted to find the hidden gems that go beyond the basics, to create an office setup that's more tailored, efficient, and, dare I say it, a lot cooler.