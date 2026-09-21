Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 12 earlier this month, and it's now officially available to order. While we normally have to wait for holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday to score a discount on new Apple devices, Amazon has surprised us with a first-time price cut.



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The retailer has the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 on sale for $389.99 (was $399) thanks to a rare $10 discount on the Olive Sport Band. That's the best and only deal we've seen on the smartwatch that doesn't require a trade-in.



The Apple Watch Series 12 is touted as the 'ultimate device for a healthy life' thanks to new features like Apple's advanced health sensors, which Apple claims are the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable. You also get a new Health Sensing System, powered by the S11 chip, which offers a suite of health and fitness features, including a new readiness score. The Series 12 also includes advanced workout and sleep tracking and offers up to 24 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours during an outdoor workout, a 25% improvement over the previous model.

Save on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12

Apple Watch Series 12 GPS, 42mm : was $399 now $389.99 at Amazon Amazon has a rare $10 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, bringing the price down to $389.99. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking. Keep in mind this discount only applies to the model with the dark bronze aluminum case and olive sport band.

Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer, and the discount applies only to the Apple Watch 12 with the dark bronze aluminum case and olive sport band. While a $10 price cut might not seem like much, this is an impressive deal for a newly released Apple Watch and the best price you can find.