The Bambu Lab H2D sits right at the top of our 3D printer guide - a versatile machine that performed exceptionally well in our tests. Now, the flagship machine is on sale.

• Best for: Experienced makers and small businesses who want a large dual-nozzle machine for engineering-grade filaments.

• The deal: The Bambu Lab H2D AMS Combo is now $1749 (was $1999) at Bambu Lab, while in the UK, the unit is £1449 (was £1649). The standalone and Full Laser Combo units are also on sale.

• Why we like it: Calling this "one of the most impressive 3D printers on the market," we scored this 3D printer 4.5 stars in our review. It's effectively a compact multifunctional manufacturing hub. Precise and fast, it excels at multi-material printing.

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Why we recommend it

In his 4.5-star review of the H2D, our expert Alastair found that "3D print quality is as good as it gets." He added that, "when it comes to print quality, there's no doubt that the H2D matches the excellent X1 Carbon and holds its own against the current crop of high-end 3D printers."

The Full Laser Combo is also in the sale, and for that, he found the "laser engraving is excellent, and the cutting/plotting is right in line with other dedicated machines."

You'll find the Bambu Lab H2D at the top of our roundup of the best 3D printers we've tested.

Price context & historical value

The $250 reduction takes 12.5% off the H2D AMS Combo's $1,999 regular price, bringing it down to $1,749. That's a substantial cash saving on an expensive printer, but it's not the cheapest we've seen it. In Bambu Lab's 4th Anniversary Sale in June/July 2026, the H2D AMS Combo was available for $1,699.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab H2D AMS Combo if...

You want a versatile 3D printer that can accommodate ambitious projects and different filament types, including PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PC and PA, plus a selection of carbon- and glass-fiber-reinforced types.

❌ Skip the Bambu Lab H2D AMS Combo if...

You only intend to make occasional small PLA prints. The H2D's size, capabilities, and price are difficult to swallow if you aren't likely to take advantage of its more advanced features.

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