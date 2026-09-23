Obsbot's Meet 2 webcam packs 4K image quality and AI framing into a device small enough to fit in your pocket, and it's discounted below its usual price at Amazon.

• Best for: Remote workers and casual streamers who want a meaningful upgrade over a laptop's built-in webcam without spending much.

• The deal: The Obsbot Meet 2 4K Webcam is now $99 (was $129) at Amazon and £99 (was £129) in the UK.

• Why we like it: We've had great experiences testing out Obsbot's webcam range, so this is an easy recommendation. It features 4K recording at 30fps (or 1080p at 60fps), AI-powered framing and autofocus, a 1/2-inch sensor, dual omnidirectional microphones, HDR, and gesture controls, all in a body just 1.8 x 1.4 x 0.9 inches.

Why we recommend it

Based on our experience with the Obsbot line, this Meet 2 deal is an easy recommendation. While we haven't gone hands-on with it, we tested the original Obsbot Meet (we called it "tiny but terrific" in our 4.5-star review), the dinky Meet SE (the best budget webcam we've ever seen, we said, awarding it 4.5 stars in our review), and the feature-rich Tiny 2, "one of the smartest, cleanest and most travel-friendly webcams," we've ever reviewed.

All three are excellent performers, so expect more of the same with the Meet 2, with high resolution, and core features like AI framing, which is great for staying in shot when you fidget, and the impressive hands-free gesture control.

For more options, see our guide to the best webcams we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $99.99, this is $29.01 off the $129 list price, a genuine discount on a webcam that was already reasonably priced. It's one of the best prices we've tracked for this model, so it's a good time to buy if you've been considering it.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Obsbot Meet 2 4K Webcam if...

You're a professional upgrading your built-in laptop camera, and you value AI framing that keeps you centered without manual adjustment.

❌ Skip the Obsbot Meet 2 4K Webcam if...

You need professional-grade tracking for content creation - the Obsbot Tiny 2 is the better pick.