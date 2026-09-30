Bambu Lab has started its Halloween Sale, with a collection of themed bundles, filament offers, Maker's Supply discounts, and CyberBrick deals. The sale period runs from September 28 to October 16.

• Shop the Halloween Sale at Bambu Lab

No, I don't know why it ends before Halloween either, but if you're pairing those deals with a Bambu Lab machine, I've picked out the top three 3D printers I'd buy based on our workshop tests.

My top cheap 3D printer for beginners

Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer: $219 at Bambu Lab Despite being the cheapest of my three picks, the Bambu Lab A1 mini is a terrific choice if you're new to 3D printing. Its tiny footprint means it won't take up a lot of space and the full automatic calibration removes much of the manual setup.

In his five-star review, our 3D printer expert Alastair said: "Boasting exceptional build quality and advanced features, it strikes a perfect balance, catering to a wide range of users from beginners to professionals."

MakerWorld integration lets you find projects and start printing with minimal fuss, while multi-color printing is also available with the Combo version and its AMS Lite system.

My top mid-range 3D printer

Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: $579 at Bambu Lab This 3D printer is ideal for anyone seeking plenty of capability without maxing out the credit card. Its fully enclosed design supports a wider range of materials, and the 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume provides room for larger projects. Bambu Lab says the P1S can go from being unboxed to its first print in around 15 minutes.

In his five-star review of the P1P, which shares similar core printing hardware with the P1S but lacks its fully enclosed design, Alastair said: "It costs less than most highly regarded consumer machines yet fires into life ploughing through prints with a speed and accuracy that you would usually associate with business class and priced machines."

My top 3D printer for professionals

Save $250 Bambu Lab H2D AMS Combo: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Bambu Lab This is my top choice for anyone prepared to spend more for additional capabilities. It features a dual-nozzle system designed for multi-material 3D printing and offers a 350 x 320 x 325 mm print volume, a 350°C nozzle, and active chamber heating up to 65°C.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, Alastair said: "Far from being a jack of all trades, the H2D matches — and in some cases exceeds — the quality of dedication machines, the 3D print quality being a case in point. The fact that it features excellent laser engraving and cutting all add to the appeal. Tool swaps are straightforward, and despite a few quirks, they come together to add great value."

In a nutshell...

For anyone on a budget, the beginner-friendly Bambu Lab A1 Mini for $219 scored 5 stars in our review for exceptional value for money, with print quality professionals will appreciate.

For a mid-range pick, check out the Bambu Lab P1S, which is $579 and offers speed and print quality you'd find on much more expensive units.

And then there's the Bambu Lab H2D AMS Combo for $1749 (was $1999). This pro-grade machine is in a league of its own, and takes the number one slot in our guide to 3D printers.

These are my top three choices for Bambu Lab 3D printers, covering every budget. If you want more options, check out our roundups of the best 3D printers.