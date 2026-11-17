The latest Google Play Services update lets you use your phone's GNSS to track your location during Wear OS workouts

This should save a substantial amount of battery on your smartwatch during runs and other outdoor workouts

Of course, it means you'll have to take your phone with you

While Wear OS smartwatches generally have enough battery life to get you through a day or more, their tiny batteries can start to struggle a bit during a lengthy outdoor workout — in part because their Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver needs to be active. But thanks to the latest Google Play Services update, that’s no longer the case.

As spotted by Android Authority, the latest Google Play Services version (v26.45) adds the ability for your watch to use your phone’s GNSS to track your location during outdoor workouts, thereby helping your watch to conserve its battery life.

Of course, that means you have to bring your phone on your workout with you, and it also only works if your phone isn’t on Battery Saver mode.

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 (Image credit: Future)

Draining one battery or another

It will also drain your phone’s battery, since this will be using GNSS — which covers satellite-based positioning systems such as GPS and Galileo — instead. But phones have much higher-capacity batteries, so using precise location tracking systems on them doesn’t have as much impact as on a smartwatch.

It’s currently unclear whether this update will work with every Wear OS watch or only select models, so you’ll have to see if it works for you once your phone receives the update.

Google Play Services updates are typically installed automatically, but to manually update your phone head to Settings > Google > All services > System services > Google Play services. If there’s an update available you’ll be able to manually apply it from here.

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