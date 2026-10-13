Google is rolling out improved automatic detection for over 100 new workouts

Compatible devices will use an upgraded LLM to create a more reliable and accurate wellness tracking experience

Health Guardian is also coming to Fitbit Air and Fitbit Edge, but this requires a Google Health Premium subscription

Google's screenless Fitbit Air wearable and Garmin Cirqa rival is set for a fresh dose of updates following user feedback.

The most notable upgrade is Fitbit’s improved automatic workout tracker, which will use a new LLM foundation to boost its activity detection abilities. Google hasn’t given an exact date, but we know it’s coming to the Fitbit Air, Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5, as well as the recently announced Fitbit Edge later this month.

Since screenless wearables don’t have an interactive bezel like the rest of the best fitness trackers, users put their faith into automatic detection tools to record workouts and log activity. The fact that the Fitbit Air can read your body movement to detect what you’re doing is beyond smart, however false tracking is always a possibility — so this upgrade is highly welcome.

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Furthermore, activity that meets your minimum duration threshold with a sustained elevated heart rate will automatically be picked up by your Fitbit/ Pixel Watch, with a summary sent to your mobile app within 30 minutes.

The update is not only designed to make the experience more reliable, but it’s also much broader with what it can track. Now, your wearable can pick up on more than 100 new workouts as opposed to the mere 10 that were available before, which includes strength training, swimming, and more.

Fitbit’s upgraded workout detection is also powered by Google Health’s critical context readings, a tool that takes data such as your exercise routines, history, and location (with your permission) to detect activity with 2x more accuracy. It also cuts missed workouts by more than half. ‘This marks a huge advancement for automatic tracking, and we will keep working to make it even better,’ the company shared in its release notes.

Fitbit Air and Fitbit Edge get the Health Guardian treatment

(Image credit: Google)

On top of workout tracking improvements, you’ll also be getting access to Google’s roster of Health Guardian features, which use background health-monitoring tools to track shifts in your health over time. As exciting as this sounds, it requires a Google Health Premium subscription ($9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.99 a month).

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With Health Guardian, you can set up and keep tabs on trends in the app including blood pressure and insulin resistance and, as per Google’s release notes, ‘if you meet the monthly wear requirements, you'll get a report at the beginning of each month to help you make lifestyle adjustments early’.

As well as this, Health Coach is also handy for contextualizing changes in your patterns, and giving you informed guidance on your personal lifestyle and wellness. However, Google iterates that this feature isn’t designed to diagnose or treat any health issues that may occur, and encourages you to seek professional medical advice if you have any concerns.

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