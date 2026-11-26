Extremely fast progress is being made with unofficial ports of GTA 6

One of those efforts runs at a stable 25 to 30fps now, but this requires 16GB of video RAM currently

That's worrying those who have a graphics card with 12GB or 8GB of VRAM, but this is still very early days for these ports

The rapid progress of unofficial PC ports of GTA 6 in the past 24 hours has been incredible to see unfold — but at the same time, what's been aired about the related PC specs for these projects is causing some concern with gamers.

And not just gamers who may be planning to run such an (illegal) unofficial port, but also those thinking about what the system requirements may be for Rockstar's official PC release.

The key info here comes from the 'CGBJ' build which has shared footage of GTA 6 running at a stable 25 to 30fps on PC as I reported earlier today. This port is currently hitting that frame rate on a PC with 8GB of system RAM and an Nvidia GPU that has 16GB of video memory (VRAM), and it's the latter point which is causing some concern.

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Brackz on X, who highlighted this progress with the CGBJ project, asked their followers: "Seems like we might be seeing complete builds this weekend, will you be playing?"

And while some gamers do want to play — regardless of any risks associated with an illegal port, and that includes the danger of downloading a fake PC version that's malware in disguise, which are already around incidentally — they're quite worried about that 16GB of VRAM figure. Not many folks have a graphics card with this much memory on board, after all.

Analysis: Nothing to panic about

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Is this really a concern, though – and more broadly, is it any kind of ominous sign for those planning to buy the official version of GTA 6 when Rockstar makes it available?

Well, I certainly wouldn't get carried away with the notion that seeing 16GB of VRAM mentioned in an unofficial port should be any cause for panic at this stage. Mind you, some folks are doing exactly that – panicking – along the lines of: "I hope they optimize it for 8GB VRAM too my broke ass can't afford the 16GB VRAM of AMD and Nvidia sadly."

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Or there's this post on Reddit: "And 16GB of VRAM, that's the real issue at the moment, most GPUs have 12GB VRAM or less nowadays."

However, you've got to remember that this is very early work on these ports, and the necessary specs to run the game are coming down fast. In all likelihood, the requirements for an unofficial GTA 6 port are going to end up at 8GB of VRAM eventually — or 12GB for 1440p resolution.

That's the kind of level that PC gamers are anticipating for the official port from Rockstar, I should note — starting from 8GB of VRAM for 1080p (as the minimum spec) — although this is all guesswork. However, based on the fact that GTA 6 runs on the Xbox Series S, which has 10GB of unified memory for both the system RAM and GPU, this makes sense (albeit the game isn't that smooth on the lesser Xbox).

GPU and memory aside, where the PC will also have a strong suit is with the more powerful processors available that should make a big difference in busier areas (such as Vice City), where the consoles are bottlenecked by their relatively modest CPUs.

So, if you're fretting about having to upgrade to a new GPU with more video RAM — at an eye-watering cost given recent price hikes if you're mulling a 16GB card — to play GTA 6 even when the official version arrives from Rockstar (maybe early next year), well, don't. You should be fine to enjoy the game with a GPU that has 8GB of VRAM (and 16GB of system RAM), although ultimately we won't know the minimum spec until Rockstar reveals it.

That's probably just as well as Black Friday deals on graphics cards are looking scant to say the least — on the PC gaming front, the beefier discounts seem to be for gaming laptops thus far.