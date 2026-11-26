If you want an affordable Android tablet for streaming, browsing, and schoolwork, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ (6GB RAM, 128GB) tablet is $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon.

With an 11-inch 90Hz display is sharp and smooth, making it excellent for watching videos and light creative work. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip offers a significant step up from previous generations in performance, with the 6GB of RAM contributing to smooth performance in a tablet of this size. And if you're worried about running out of storage, microSD slot offers great expansion opportunities.

This laptop is ideal for families and students who want an affordable tablet that is future-proofed for years, with no other tablet I can find offering 7 years of security and operating system updates for under $200.

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon An 11-inch tablet with a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 7,040mAh battery, and 25W wired charging. It ships with Android 16 and Samsung's One UI, with up to seven major OS upgrades and security updates through 2032.

Why we recommend it

The Tab A11+'s Dimensity 7300 chip is a real step up over most tablets at this price, and Samsung's long update promise means it should stay secure and supported for years. Quad speakers and a headphone jack make it great for streaming, and microSD expansion helps if 128GB fills up. The trade-offs are an LCD panel rather than OLED, no fingerprint reader, and no S Pen support.

Price Context & Historical Value

Amazon lists the Tab A11+ at $299.99, so $199.99 saves you $100. That's a very good price for a tablet with this processor and this many years of updates.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ if...

you want an affordable tablet for streaming, browsing, and homework, you want a device that will get updates for years, or you want a family tablet with expandable storage.

❌ Skip the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ if...

you want an OLED screen or stylus support, you need a fingerprint reader, or you're in Apple's ecosystem and would rather have an iPad.