Even though the big day hasn't arrived just yet, we're already seeing great Black Friday deals across many Apple products in both the US and UK, including its most powerful laptops. For instance, at Amazon US you can now grab the newly released Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6) for $1,799 (was $1,999)

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

The spectacular PROLED XDR models have also had their prices slashed, including the MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro), which is now $3,249 (was $3,399) at Amazon. You can also get the PROLED (M5 Max) at Best Buy for $5,149 (was $5,399). These feature Apple's tandem OLED technology, which we think looks stunning, as well as touchscreen capability.

We're also seeing some great deals in the UK. For instance, there's the Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Max) at Amazon for £3,999 (was £4,999), which not only has one of Apple's most powerful chips, but also a massive 36GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Given the almighty spec the Pro models are equipped with, it's no wonder they're some of the best MacBooks around, as well as the best laptops in general, so look out for some bargains in our round-up below.

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Today's best MacBook Pro deals in the US

Save $200 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This model was only released at the beginning of the month, so it's great to see it's already getting $200 shaved off its launch price. Its new M6 chip is both more powerful and more efficient, meaning this MacBook Pro has a longer battery life than before. If you're a creative looking for strong performance on the move, it's an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB The new M6 chip may serve as upgrade to the M5, but make no mistake — the latter is still an absolute powerhouse and more than capable of handling intensive workloads, from editing photos and 4K video to making music on a professional level. It's OLED display is also a treat for the eyes — and this $250 saving makes it all the more tempting. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (M5 Pro): was $2,999 now $2,749 at Amazon Display: 16.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This 16-inch MacBook Pro has an M5 Pro chip that combines an 18-core CPU with a 20-core GPU. It also has all-day battery life, and to cap it all off, the Liquid Retina XDR Display looks phenomenal, and is befitting of its large real estate. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was $3,399 now $3,249 at Amazon Display: 16.3 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This is another recent addition to the MacBook Pro line, and its party piece is the new PROLED display. Not only does content looks better than ever, in part thanks to the 2000 nits of peak brightness, but it also adds touchscreen functionality — something we all know Apple does well. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch PROLED (M5 Max): was $5,399 now $5,149 at Best Buy Display: 16 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Max

RAM: 48GB

Storage: 2TB Another PROLED model, but this one has the M5 Max chip inside, which delivers swashbuckling performance. It has 18 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores, complimented by 48GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD — and that's in the base model. These are all truly awesome specs, fit for any power user out there, no matter the task — and with $250 off, now's a great time to buy. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best MacBook Pro deals in the UK

Save £400 Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Pro): was £2,999 now £2,599 at Amazon Display: 16.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB There's a huge £400 saving on this 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip. Even though the M6 is now with us, the M5 Pro can still comfortably meet the demands of modern users, thanks to its 18 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. It doesn't feature Apple's new PROLED tech, but the display here is still great to look at. Read more Read less ▼

Save £169.03 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch (M6): was £1,999 now £1,829.97 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB The MacBook Pro M6 is a certainly a cut above the M5 model, with its 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU in its base configuration, and it starts with more RAM and storage space, too. It's also more efficient, meaning you enjoy longer battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save £224.03 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was £2,899 now £2,674.97 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB Another great discount here, with over £200 off the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with PROLED technology. With plenty of brightness and vibrancy, content has never looked better, while the touchscreen adds an extra layer of control. The powerful M5 Pro chip means creatives and other heavy users should have no problem completing tasks quickly. Read more Read less ▼

Save £196.03 Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was £3,399 now £3,202.97 at Amazon Display: 16.3 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB If you want the same stunning display but spread across a larger plane, this 16-inch PROLED MacBook Pro could be for you. Not only is it larger than the 14-inch model, but it's also more powerful, thanks to the extra cores in both the CPU and GPU, making it a great choice for creatives and other power users. Read more Read less ▼

Save £1,000 Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Max): was £4,999 now £3,999 at Amazon Display: 16.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Max

RAM: 36GB

Storage: 2TB This top-spec model features the ungodly M5 Max chip, with an astonishing 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU. What's more, it also has 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, making it a portable powerhouse for the most demanding of users. The 1TB variant is also on sale, but the saving isn't as great as it is with the 2TB model. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK