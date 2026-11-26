Black Friday MacBook Pro deals: the latest MacBook Pro M6 is already getting a huge discount, along with the PROLED M5 Max, PROLED M5 Pro, and more
The best MacBook Pro deals for every size and spec
Even though the big day hasn't arrived just yet, we're already seeing great Black Friday deals across many Apple products in both the US and UK, including its most powerful laptops. For instance, at Amazon US you can now grab the newly released Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6) for $1,799 (was $1,999)
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
The spectacular PROLED XDR models have also had their prices slashed, including the MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro), which is now $3,249 (was $3,399) at Amazon. You can also get the PROLED (M5 Max) at Best Buy for $5,149 (was $5,399). These feature Apple's tandem OLED technology, which we think looks stunning, as well as touchscreen capability.
We're also seeing some great deals in the UK. For instance, there's the Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Max) at Amazon for £3,999 (was £4,999), which not only has one of Apple's most powerful chips, but also a massive 36GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.
Given the almighty spec the Pro models are equipped with, it's no wonder they're some of the best MacBooks around, as well as the best laptops in general, so look out for some bargains in our round-up below.
US Quick Deals
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6): was
$1,999now $1,799 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5 Pro): was
$2,499now $2,249 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (M5 Pro): was
$2,999now $2,749 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was
$3,399now $3,249 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch PROLED (M5 Max): was
$5,399now $5,149 at Best Buy
UK Quick Deals
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch (M6): was
£1,999now £1,829.97 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Pro): was
£2,999now £2,599 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was
£2,899now £2,674.97 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was
£3,399now £3,202.97 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Max): was
£4,999now £3,999 at Amazon
Today's best MacBook Pro deals in the US
Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M6
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This model was only released at the beginning of the month, so it's great to see it's already getting $200 shaved off its launch price. Its new M6 chip is both more powerful and more efficient, meaning this MacBook Pro has a longer battery life than before. If you're a creative looking for strong performance on the move, it's an excellent option.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
The new M6 chip may serve as upgrade to the M5, but make no mistake — the latter is still an absolute powerhouse and more than capable of handling intensive workloads, from editing photos and 4K video to making music on a professional level. It's OLED display is also a treat for the eyes — and this $250 saving makes it all the more tempting.
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Display: 16.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
This 16-inch MacBook Pro has an M5 Pro chip that combines an 18-core CPU with a 20-core GPU. It also has all-day battery life, and to cap it all off, the Liquid Retina XDR Display looks phenomenal, and is befitting of its large real estate.
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Display: 16.3 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
This is another recent addition to the MacBook Pro line, and its party piece is the new PROLED display. Not only does content looks better than ever, in part thanks to the 2000 nits of peak brightness, but it also adds touchscreen functionality — something we all know Apple does well.
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Display: 16 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Max
RAM: 48GB
Storage: 2TB
Another PROLED model, but this one has the M5 Max chip inside, which delivers swashbuckling performance. It has 18 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores, complimented by 48GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD — and that's in the base model. These are all truly awesome specs, fit for any power user out there, no matter the task — and with $250 off, now's a great time to buy.
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Today's best MacBook Pro deals in the UK
Display: 16.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
There's a huge £400 saving on this 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip. Even though the M6 is now with us, the M5 Pro can still comfortably meet the demands of modern users, thanks to its 18 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. It doesn't feature Apple's new PROLED tech, but the display here is still great to look at.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M6
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
The MacBook Pro M6 is a certainly a cut above the M5 model, with its 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU in its base configuration, and it starts with more RAM and storage space, too. It's also more efficient, meaning you enjoy longer battery life.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
Another great discount here, with over £200 off the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with PROLED technology. With plenty of brightness and vibrancy, content has never looked better, while the touchscreen adds an extra layer of control. The powerful M5 Pro chip means creatives and other heavy users should have no problem completing tasks quickly.
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Display: 16.3 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
If you want the same stunning display but spread across a larger plane, this 16-inch PROLED MacBook Pro could be for you. Not only is it larger than the 14-inch model, but it's also more powerful, thanks to the extra cores in both the CPU and GPU, making it a great choice for creatives and other power users.
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Display: 16.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Max
RAM: 36GB
Storage: 2TB
This top-spec model features the ungodly M5 Max chip, with an astonishing 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU. What's more, it also has 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, making it a portable powerhouse for the most demanding of users. The 1TB variant is also on sale, but the saving isn't as great as it is with the 2TB model.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he gained experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.
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